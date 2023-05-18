Domizuin Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
IT’s time to turn things around!
There are entirely unique shrines that offer mechanics you might have never seen before. While the majority serve to teach you how devices work, there are those that are completely unique. This only adds to the difficulty as it’s not something you can just find anywhere. Here’s our full walkthrough for the Domizuin shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Domizuin Shrine Walkthrough
The Domizuin shrine is found east of the Kisinona shrine and Foothill Stable at coordinates 3305, 1443, 0426. This shrine doesn’t involve any devices, as it’s only about manipulating two pillars that affect how a cage room is turned.
Step One
The first thing you will do in this shrine is use Ascend under the long wall in front of you when you start.
Once you’re up, run up and hit this first pillar that will turn the cage once counterclockwise horizontally. Run in and use Ascend on the piece to the right because a chest with 10 arrows is at the top.
Hit the counterclockwise arrow inside the cage twice to access the outside chest containing a Zonai Charge to your left.
Run back in and hit the counterclockwise pillar three times to swing the 2×2 square around. Once it is in the position in the screenshot below position, hit it again.
Now you’ll want to run towards the chest to get scooped up and open it for a 26-defense Strong Zonaite ShieldStand behind the chest and shoot an arrow at the counterclockwise pillar to raise you up into the air so you will now be standing on the chest.
Use Ascend to get on top of the cage. You can walk straight to the Light of Blessing pedestal from here and exit.
This shrine is tricky and can take way more time to solve than necessary if you make a wrong move. Hopefully, our full walkthrough of the Demizuin Shrine for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom prevented that. Check out our links below for even more shrine guides and general tips.
