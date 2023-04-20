Apex Legends Accidentally Reveals New Legend With Veiled Collection Event

Respawn Entertainment

The Apex Legends Veiled Collection Event was released on April 20, bringing new skins, cosmetics and other content into the Titanfall battle royale. While plenty of players will be diving into the action to earn Caustic’s brand new Prestige skin, others are casting their minds forwards to Season 17, which is set to drop in May 2023.

There’s currently no confirmation who the Season 17 Legend will be, but leaks and rumors have centered on Ballistic, an Apex Legends arms dealer of sorts.

While it’s still not clear whether Ballistic will drop with the upcoming Season, his upcoming addition appears to have been accidentally confirmed by the developers with the Veiled Collection Event reveal.

Those fans who followed the link to the CE’s webpage were initially greeted by an image of an old character rocking what appeared to be a smart pistol of sorts. The character pictured is identical to the leaked Ballistic images that have caused so many rumors about his implementation.

The web page in question has now been changed, instead displaying an image of existing Legends.

Guessing from the image link, new season is called "Arsenal" — KralRindo (@kralrindo) April 20, 2023

It may have also revealed the official title for Season 17, with Apex Legends seasons taking on one-word monikers like Revelry.

According to past leaks, Ballistic’s abilities focus on weapon buffs and an extra weapon slot. They’re worth taking with a pinch of salt for now, but the character’s addition now seems a matter of when, not if.

Season 17 is also expected to bring POI changes, weapon adjustments and Legend changes, presumably to shake up the prevailing Legend meta in Season 16. Either way, there’s tonnes to be excited about for fans of Apex Legends.

