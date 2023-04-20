Every Legend Pick Rate in Apex Legends Season 16: Most Popular Legends
Apex Legends is approaching Season 17 of post-launch content, with fans of the game always eager for the next seasonal update to drop a new Legend and make a series of adjustments to the prevailing meta. With the Season 16 update, alongside the usual buffs and nerfs, all Legends were reclassified into one of five categories. That’s translated to the list of Apex Legends character pick rates, detailing the most used and most popular Legends right now.
All Legend Pick Rates in Apex Legends Season 16
Using ApexLegendsStatus‘ tracking, here’s every Legend’s pick rate, as of 20 April, 2023.
|Position
|Legend
|Pick Rate
|1
|Pathfinder
|12.3%
|2
|Octane
|10.2%
|3
|Wraith
|10.0%
|4
|Bangalore
|7.9%
|5
|Bloodhound
|7.3%
|6
|Lifeline
|5.6%
|7
|Horizon
|5.5%
|8
|Valkyrie
|4.7%
|9
|Loba
|4.3%
|10
|Ash
|3.9%
|11
|Maggie
|3.6%
|12
|Fuse
|3.2%
|13
|Seer
|3.0%
|14
|Catalyst
|2.8%
|15
|Mirage
|2.6%
|16
|Caustic
|2.1%
|17
|Vantage
|2.0%
|18
|Wattson
|1.9%
|19
|Rampart
|1.6%
|20
|Crypto
|1.5%
|21
|Revenant
|1.5%
|22
|Gibraltar
|1.4%
|23
|Newcastle
|1.2%
In short, Season 16 is still dominated by the perpetually popular Legends and, amid a slight decrease in pick-rate for Wraith, Pathfinder has ascended to the top spot.
It’s also interesting to note Seer’s massive drop since Season 16 dropped, with Respawn’s countering of the ‘scan meta’ seemingly successful in Apex Legends.
There’s also been a major fall in popularity for Mirage and Ash, while Rampart, Gibraltar and Newcastle remain amongst the most unpopular characters, with players clearly struggling for reasons to pick them in their matches.
Revenant is similarly neglected but the landscape looks slightly more promising for him, with rumors of a rework and new Passive Ability hotting up ahead of Season 17.
That’s all there is to know about the pick rates for all Legends in Apex Legends Season 16. We’ll be updating this page regularly so be sure to check back for all the intel on who your enemies will be using, and who you should be using.
