Ballistic in Apex Legends: Leaked Legend & Abilities

Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Across Apex Legends’ lifespan, we’ve seen multiple Legends leaked and rumored, only to never surface in the game in the way that was initially expected. Recently, the rumor mill has spat out another Legend in the form of Ballistic. But who is he, what are his leaked abilities, and when might we see him in Apex Legends? Let’s dive in.

Who is Ballistic in Apex Legends?

In short, Ballistic is the season 17 Legend that was leaked early and rumored to appear, but it is now confirmed.

Details about Ballistic first emerged late in 2022 when he was leaked as an ‘Apex Arms Dealer,’ with abilities revolving around a personal weapon arsenal and firepower.

As we are only a couple of weeks out from the new season, Respawn Entertainment has released a brief overview of Ballistic. However, it is only story details, no confirmation on the supposed skills that were leaked.

Ballistic (whose real name is August) is a 63-year-old combatant in the Apex Games. This makes him the oldest (human) Legend in the games. He joined because his son originally wanted to follow in his footsteps, but Ballistic stepped up to volunteer instead.

Ballistic leaked abilities

As you’d expect based on the ‘Arms Dealer’ moniker, Ballistic’s leaked abilities center on weapons and his personal arsenal. A leaked image claimed to reveal all of his abilities, which are as follows:

Passive Ability – Weapon Sling . A sling where you can store a third weapon. Access via inventory. The sling weapon cannot take attachments.

. A sling where you can store a third weapon. Access via inventory. The sling weapon cannot take attachments. Tactical Ability – Smart Bullet . Shoots a projectile that debuffs the enemy. Enemies’ guns will start [to] heat up as they shoot. Overheating will cause a reaction and deal damage. Holding the Tactical will allow it to lock on to a target.

. Shoots a projectile that debuffs the enemy. Enemies’ guns will start [to] heat up as they shoot. Overheating will cause a reaction and deal damage. Holding the Tactical will allow it to lock on to a target. Ultimate Ability – Weapon Enhancer. When activated nearby, teammates get a buff applied. It gives faster reloads, unarmed move speed, and Infinite Ammo. Ballistic’s sling weapon will be equipped and upgraded to gold.

Despite the leaked image looking fairly reliable, players should keep in mind that they’re far from guaranteed at this point. Developers can change things at any point, and there’s no certainty that Ballistic’s leaked abilities are not out of date or inaccurate. We only expect to hear officially confirmed abilities ahead of his launch.

Do we know when Ballistic will release?

Ballistic will join the Legend roster for season 17. While Respawn finally confirmed this, it wasn’t guaranteed up until now. We’ve had multiple leaked Legends – like Jester – that were discovered a while ago and failed to surface in-game.

Respawn has confirmed that Season 17 will return to the established formula of dropping a new Legend with the seasonal update, with Season 16 skipping a new character for the first time.

Barring any delays, we expect Season 17 to drop in May of 2023. So even if Ballistic isn’t on the proverbial cards, we should find out who is.

