Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Player Select promo art.
Image via PlayerSelect
Category:
Uncategorized
Codes

Player Select Codes (January 2026)

Can you survive without Player Select codes?
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev

Updated: Jan 28, 2026 06:02 am

Updated: January 28, 2026

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Step into the utter chaos of this frantic Roblox parody fighting game, where everyone gets to play as their favorite icon. Pick from over 25 characters and devastate your foes in nine unique maps. Use Player Select codes to unlock special skins and stand out on the battlefield.

All Player Select Codes List

Active Player Select Codes

  • 500HolyMoly: Tier II Skin Chest (New)
  • 300CheersPal: Tier II Skin Chest
  • SQUIDDY: Tier II Skin Chest

Expired Player Select Codes

  • There are currently no expired Player Select codes.

Related: Slayer Battlegrounds codes

How to Redeem Codes in Player Select

Redeeming Player Select codes is no biggie—here’s what you need to do:

How to redeem Player Select codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Player Select in Roblox.
  2. Find the Promo Codes NPC in the Lobby area.
  3. Interact by pressing E on your keyboard.
  4. Input a working code into the Enter Code field.
  5. Hit the Enter button to claim your freebies.

When you’re done with all the fabulous freebies in Player Select, head over to our Roblox Codes section and discover many more free goodies, which you can claim in pretty much any Roblox title that you love.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vla