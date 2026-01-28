Player Select Codes (January 2026)

Updated: January 28, 2026 Added new codes!

Step into the utter chaos of this frantic Roblox parody fighting game, where everyone gets to play as their favorite icon. Pick from over 25 characters and devastate your foes in nine unique maps. Use Player Select codes to unlock special skins and stand out on the battlefield.

All Player Select Codes List

Active Player Select Codes

500HolyMoly : Tier II Skin Chest (New)

: Tier II Skin Chest 300CheersPal : Tier II Skin Chest

: Tier II Skin Chest SQUIDDY: Tier II Skin Chest

Expired Player Select Codes

There are currently no expired Player Select codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Player Select

Redeeming Player Select codes is no biggie—here’s what you need to do:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Player Select in Roblox. Find the Promo Codes NPC in the Lobby area. Interact by pressing E on your keyboard. Input a working code into the Enter Code field. Hit the Enter button to claim your freebies.

