Codes

Cross Piece Codes (June 2025)

Obtain free Cash, Gems, Rerolls, and more by using Cross Piece codes!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jun 6, 2025 06:44 am

Updated: June 6, 2025

Looked for new codes!

One does not simply have enough One-Piece-inspired Roblox games. So, welcome to another exciting and wonderfully designed game where piratey adventures await. If any of the quests before you prove to be too challenging, use the help of Cross Piece codes from our list.

All Cross Piece Codes List

Cross Piece Codes (Active)

  • FREECASH: 5k Cash
  • MOREGEMS: 250 Gems
  • RACEROLL: Free Heart or Race Reroll
  • GROUP: Free Rewards (must join the Roblox group)
  • RELEASE: Alpha Tester Title and 200 Gems

Cross Piece Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Cross Piece codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Cross Piece

Here’s our quick tutorial on how to redeem your Cross Piece codes:

How to redeem Cross Piece codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Cross Piece in Roblox.
  2. Play until you reach Level 30.
  3. Press the 123 Codes button right beneath your XP bar.
  4. Input a code into the Enter Code field.
  5. Hit Redeem Code to collect your free rewards.

If there are any Roblox games out there in which you feel like you’re stuck, browse through our Roblox Codes section and grab all the freebies that could help!

