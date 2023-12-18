What a Tenant Can Do in Sims 4 For Rent

The Sims 4 For Rent brings a new aspect to creating and living in the Sims world! You can choose to be a landlord or a tenant and either maintain buildings or rent out apartments for a fee. Find out below what is expected from a tenant in The Sims 4 For Rent!

How to Be a Tenant in The Sims 4 For Rent

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Becoming a tenant in The Sims 4 is far simpler than being a landlord and your only responsibility is to follow the rules and pay the rent! There are so many things you can ask the landlord to fix for you if an issue arises. If the power goes out or the plumbing is bust you can call the landlord to get someone to fix it without costing you a penny.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

The initial layout is cheaper than purchasing a property too as you don’t have to buy a house for 1000s of Simoleons! To rent a property in The Sims 4, just click on a Residential Rental; this could be one you have built yourself, or one already existing in The Sims world.

Check the rules and rating of the property you are about to rent out. This will show you how much you will have to pay in rent plus rules you will have to follow. For example: if you want visitors from beyond the grave then you shouldn’t move into a place that forbids ghosts! You can choose to rent it out unfurnished, but remember to factor in the cost of furniture.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, you will still have to pay for power and water as these are not included in your rental expenses. The good news is that if these things break down then it is the landlord’s job to fix them. They can also send a contractor round to help. If a specific item has developed a problem then click on that item and get it fixed by the landlord.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Once you are renting out the place you can basically do as you please. You could build extra rooms within your own space or add more furniture and other items. If you are brave or nosy enough, you could snoop or eavesdrop on your neighbours. That way, you can discover secrets to blackmail them with! Just don’t get caught snooping or you may risk being fined or evicted.

That’s all you need to know about being a tenant in The Sims 4 For Rent! For more Sims 4 guides find help and hints in the list below.