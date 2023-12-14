How to Discover Secrets (& What to Do With Them) in Sims 4

The more neighbors you have, the more gossip you hear! Sims love a juicy secret and the For Rent expansion pack brings a whole new aspect to spilling the tea with friends. Read on to see how you can discover secrets and what to do with them in The Sims 4.

How to Discover Secrets in The Sims

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Secrets are integral to a Sim who loves to find out all they can about the people around them. Some Sims enjoy the gossip potential while others use the information for more nefarious purposes! Once you know a secret about another Sim you can use that to blackmail them and get a bit of cash. Before you can start blackmailing your neighbors you will need to arm yourself with some of those secrets so how do you do this?

Your Sim can discover secrets by doing any one of these actions:

Eavesdropping

Snooping

Eavesdropping is less risky as it doesn’t require your Sim to get into any real trouble! When your neighbors are at home, you can stand outside the door and listen to their conversations. Listen long enough and you may just hear some juicy rumor you can use to your advantage.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Snooping is a bit more risky as you can lose friendships over your nosy nature. To snoop when no one is home, you will have to break in. To do this you should click on the neighbor’s door and select Break In. This starts a Breaking and Entering event and your Sim will start to break the door open with a crowbar.

Once inside, you have a minute or so to snoop in various areas to discover a secret. The furniture items you will be able to snoop inside are:

Beds

Dressers

Desks

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Your Sim can also snoop through trash cans and mailboxes! Only one secret can be learned per Sim, so once you have what you need, you can get out of there. If you are caught, the neighbor Sim will be pretty angry and it will almost certainly affect your relationship.

