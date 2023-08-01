The Sims 4: How to Do the Not So Berry Challenge

If you’ve been wanting to try out a new experience in The Sim 4, you can explore one of the many challenges that have been established by countless fans. In particular, the Not So Berry challenge is one of the most popular storylines in the community, which was created by YouTuber LilSimsie and alwaysimming Sim member. So, if you want to participate in this generational timeline, we’ll explain the general rules and requirements.

What Is The Sims 4 Not So Berry Challenge? Answered

The Not So Berry challenge requires you to color code 10 generations through cosmetics and complete various tasks during their lifetimes. Every heir will represent a distinct color, starting off with mint and ending with blue. For example, if you are currently in the Yellow generation, you must customize your Sim’s hair, outfits, and makeup with the corresponding designs.

Before we get into the requirements of each lifetime, you’ll need to follow these general rules throughout your family’s entire legacy:

Customize your heir with a specific color (spouses are not required.)

Money cheats can be used to a certain extent (especially during the beginning.)

Each generation must complete their career and aspiration goals with their heir.

The Sim’s Lifespan section must be set to ‘Normal.’

You are free to move around unless a particular generation states otherwise.

Now that you know about the rules of the challenge, you’ll need to follow a set of guidelines to achieve this legacy objective. Keep in mind that once you finish the requirements for the heir, you can move on to the next phase and change the color of your Sim’s appearance to match the following set.

First Generation: Mint

Have Vegetarian, Jealous, and Materialistic traits

Achieve the Chief of Mischief aspiration

Complete the Scientist career

Finish elements collection

Master Mischief and Logic skills

Second Generation: Rose

Have the Hot Headed, Snob, and Romantic traits

Fulfill the Serial Romantic aspiration

Complete the Politician career path

Have only one child

Master the Charisma skill

Leave someone at the alter

Get married for the first time as an Elder

Third Generation: Yellow

Have the Clumsy, Ambitious, and Loner traits

Achieve the Nerd Brain aspiration

Finish the Astronaut career path

Master the Rocket Science and Handiness skills

Build a rocket ship and visit Sixam

Enter the Oasis Springs (keep in mind that this will require you to have maxed-out the handiness ability)

Have no close friends or relationships other than their grandparent from the Mint generation until this particular relative has passed on

Fourth Generation: Grey

Have the Active, Slob, and Music Lover traits

Complete the Bodybuilder aspiration

Achieve the Athlete career path

Master Singing, Parenting, and Athletic skills

Go through at least three failed relationships before finally marrying a Sim with the Neat trait

Have children and become good friends with all of them

Dedicate every Sunday to being a family movie night

Fifth Generation: Plum

Have the Genius, Noncommittal, and Dance Machine traits

Fulfill the Renaissance Sim aspiration

Spend time on the Fast Food, Doctor, and Entertainer career paths

Master Dance and at least two other skills (at least Level 8 in six abilities)

Marry a Sim and then get divorced

Remarry the same Sim

Live in at least three different worlds over the course of the Sim’s entire life

Sixth Generation: Orange

Have the Evil, Self-Assured, and Glutton traits

Complete the Public Enemy aspiration

Finish the Criminal career path

Master Baking and Charisma skills

Live in a rundown apartment for their entire young adult life

Have only two twins (you may use a cheat)

Insist on being a criminal mastermind even if no one else believes you

Seventh Generation: Pink

Have the Neat, Unflirty, and Creative traits

Finish the Best Selling Author aspiration

Be on the Business career path

Complete a postcard collection

Master the Writing and Wellness skills

Keep a beautiful garden that is well-maintained

Quit their day job and pursue their dream of being an author

Eighth Generation: Peach

Have the Foodie, Lazy, and Goofball traits

Have the Joke Star aspiration

Fulfill the Detective career path

Get married to a co-worker

Learn to play an instrument

Master Gourmet Cooking and Comedy skills

Live in a different world than the one you were raised in

Ninth Generation: Green

Have the Squeamish, Geek, and Cheerful traits

Achieve the Computer Whiz aspiration

Complete the Tech Guru career path

Master Mixology, Video Gaming, and Programming skills

Accept every invitation to parties and social gatherings

Have at least five good friends

Have at least five enemies

Tenth Generation: Blue

Have the Gloomy, Perfectionist, and Family Oriented traits

Fulfill Big Happy Family aspiration

Complete the Critic career path

Adopt at least one child

Master the Photography, Cooking, and Wellness skills

Marry their high school sweetheart

Have a one-time affair

Never get divorced

As you may expect, each generation will affect the next one based on various lifestyles, so you can establish your own storylines or look over LilSimsie’s pre-made narratives. Those who don’t see a particular trait for their Sim may need to purchase an add-on to unlock characteristics. For example, the Squeamish trait is only available through the Outdoor Retreat pack.

If you happen to miss out on an objective, you can establish your own rules to get through the rest of the cycle. There aren’t necessarily any penalties for these unachieved tasks, and you can always try again in the next generation.

Hopefully, this guide has given you a better understanding of the Not So Berry challenge, and you can learn more about these games through our explanation of the 100 Baby challenge. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view additional Sims content.