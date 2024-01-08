Sims 4: How to Get Magic Beans & What They Do

Magic Beans have been a thing in Sims universe ever since it received its ‘Seasons’ expansion pack. In this guide, we’ll talk you through how to get Magic Beans in The Sims 4 and what they can be used for.

Getting Magic Beans in The Sims 4

First, you must reach level 10 Gardening to obtain Magic Beans in Sims 4. You can easily do this by turning on cheats and entering ‘stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10.’ When you reach it, you can buy the rare plant seeds from the computer or if you click the “purchase seeds” option on a planter.

A rare seed package costs 1,000 simoleons, but note that the purchase doesn’t guarantee that you’ll get a magic bean because rare seeds contain various plants.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

There are six different Magic Beans you’ll need to get, each of which ties into a different mood. These are:

Angry Magic Bean

Confident Magic Bean

Flirty Magic Bean

Playful Magic Bean

Sad Magic Bean

Uncomfortable Magic Bean

It’s worth noting that while you can still obtain these magic beans from the Rare Plants pack, you can no longer use them in the way described below without using some cheats.

This is due to a limited-time event ending. This also allowed players to get Magic Beans by speaking to random PlantSims in the world.

Using Magic Beans in The Sims 4

When The Sims 4 Seasons was first released, players were able to get a Magic Stump from Jasmine Holiday, a challenge coordinator. Unfortunately, this challenge is no longer available in the game as it was a limited-time event.

Instead, you’ll need to enable cheats and then enter the following cheat in the box:

bb.showhiddenobjects

Press Enter, and you should find the Magic Stump in the “Outdoor Activities” Build Mode section. Place the Magic Beans on the Magic Stump and water them until they eventually grow into a Magic Tree. Keep in mind that you must collect all six items to unlock the ‘Water’ interaction, where you will receive a Magic Beans Collection Complete notification.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Unlike standard plants, the tree won’t require any wait time, as it will instantly sprout from the stump. You can then head inside the Magic Tree and find the Forbidden Fruit using the game’s traditional rabbithole activity. Players will need to look into their inventory to eat the fruit immediately after.

How Long Being a PlantSim Lasts & Abilities

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Your Sim will remain as a PlantSim for five days in-game before returning to their normal form.

A PlantSim has the ability to talk to plants to build their social skills and can also absorb solar energy from plants to satisfy their hunger motive. This replaces the normal ‘Hunger’ motive and can only be filled by being out in the sun. That means your Sim won’t have to use the bathroom, but you will need to keep track of their Water level by swimming, taking a shower, or drinking a glass of water.

That's everything you need to know about Magic Beans in The Sims 4.