Sim 4 Players Are Already Making Amazing Red Dead Redemption Creations in the Horse Ranch

The adventures of the Van der Linde gang have continued on in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch, bringing in iconic characters, beloved animals, and classic sets.

With the latest cowboy attire, Simmers have created the series’ notable main protagonists, John Marston and Arthur Morgan. But, of course, these two are nothing without the rest of the cast, and you can reunite the entire gang by combining other Create a Sim models, from Charles Smith to Dutch van der Linde himself (just ignore Micah Bell.)

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Those looking for a partner can browse the numerous horse designs from the series, where you may find yourself saying, “That’s my girl!” And given that the Horse Ranch features over 30 breeds, Red Dead Redemption fans may be able to recreate their own horses from the game using the handy Paint Mode.

Last but not least are the archetypal locations from the franchise, such as Shady Belle, RDR2 saloons, and Beecher’s Hope. The items from the Horse Ranch pack truly set the scene, especially with the Chuck Wagon with Trailboss Gnome builds that look relatively similar to the Van der Linde gang’s base camp.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

With all these creations, you can undoubtedly create a new Red Dead Redemption saga, incorporating the impactful storylines The Sims 4 is known for. Players could even take it a step further and change the entire layout of Chestnut Ridge into Rockstar’s massive map. But, maybe this time, Dutch won’t complain as much about money thanks to the Motherlode cheat.

So, if you’ve been missing RDR, you can get back on the saddle with the Horse Ranch pack, setting a new path for the infamous gang.