How to Win All Equestrian Center Rewards in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Although The Sims 4: Horse Ranch doesn’t feature a jockey career pathway, players can still keep busy with the rigorous competition training. These challenges can put your skills to the test, going head-to-head with other advanced riders for medals and cash prizes. In this guide, we’ll help you along this journey by showing you how to win all Equestrian Center rewards to become the ultimate cowboy/cowgirl.

How to Win Competitions in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

To advance quickly in the Equestrian Center competitions, you can perform the following tasks:

Max out your Sim’s Horse Riding skill level.

Max out your horse’s abilities.

Use a steed with Intelligent, Brave, and Friendly traits.

Build your companionship with your horse.

Place another stallion on the lot for positive moodlets.

Maintain your horse’s needs.

As you may expect, maximum horse levels will increase your chances of winning, including the steed’s Jumping, Agility, and Endurance. It’s also an excellent idea to raise its Temperament to get along better with your companion. However, you must boost your Sim’s Horse Riding skill to qualify for high-level rounds.

If you want to get through the competition faster, you can select specific traits to maximize its performance, especially with the Intelligent attribute that benefits all skills. Like careers, horses should be in a good moodlet when entering the competition, and you can make that possible by letting them befriend another steed with compatible traits (this often produced positive meters for all my animals.)

For an overall view of recommended abilities, here’s what you can expect:

Horse Competitions Recommended Skill Levels Barrel Racing Beginner Horse Riding Level 3

Agility Level 3

Endurance Level 2 Barrel Racing Intermediate Horse Riding Level 5

Agility Level 5

Endurance Level 3 Barrel Racing Expert Horse Riding Level 7

Agility Level 7

Endurance Level 4 Barrel Racing Master Horse Riding Level 9

Agility Level 9

Endurance Level 5 Endurance Racing Beginner Horse Riding Level 3

Endurance Level 3

Jumping Level 2 Endurance Racing Intermediate Horse Riding Level 5

Endurance Level 5

Jumping Level 3 Endurance Racing Expert Horse Riding Level 7

Endurance Level 7

Jumping Level 4 Endurance Racing Master Horse Riding Level 9

Endurance Level 9

Jumping Level 5 Show Jumping Beginner Horse Riding Level 3

Jumping Level 3

Temperament Level 2 Show Jumping Intermediate Horse Riding Level 5

Jumping Level 5

Temperament Level 3 Show Jumping Expert Horse Riding Level 7

Jumping Level 7

Temperament Level 4 Show Jumping Master Horse Riding Level 9

Jumping Level 9

Temperament Level 5 Western Pleasure Beginner Horse Riding Level 3

Temperament Level 3

Agility Level 2 Western Pleasure Intermediate Horse Riding Level 5

Temperament Level 5

Agility Level 3 Western Pleasure Expert Horse Riding Level 7

Temperament Level 7

Agility Level 4 Western Pleasure Master Horse Riding Level 9

Temperament Level 9

Agility Level 5 Ultimate Horse Championship Horse Riding Level 10

Temperament Level 10

Endurance Level 10

Agility Level 10

Jumping Level 10

You’ll earn cash based on your division placements, with a minimum of 300 Simoleons for bronze beginners and a maximum of $6,000 in the Ultimate Horse Championship. Sometimes, players can still lose, despite meeting the requirements, due to the fierce competition from other riders. Fortunately, you can always try again the next day to advance in challenges.

Now that you know how to win all competitions in the Horse Ranch expansion pack, you can learn more about these noble steeds by checking out our wild horses guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Sims 4 content.