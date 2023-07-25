Guides

How to Win All Equestrian Center Rewards in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

If you ain't first, you're last.

Horse Companionship in Sims 4 Horse Ranch
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Although The Sims 4: Horse Ranch doesn’t feature a jockey career pathway, players can still keep busy with the rigorous competition training. These challenges can put your skills to the test, going head-to-head with other advanced riders for medals and cash prizes. In this guide, we’ll help you along this journey by showing you how to win all Equestrian Center rewards to become the ultimate cowboy/cowgirl.

How to Win Competitions in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

To advance quickly in the Equestrian Center competitions, you can perform the following tasks:

  • Max out your Sim’s Horse Riding skill level.
  • Max out your horse’s abilities.
  • Use a steed with Intelligent, Brave, and Friendly traits.
  • Build your companionship with your horse.
  • Place another stallion on the lot for positive moodlets.
  • Maintain your horse’s needs.

As you may expect, maximum horse levels will increase your chances of winning, including the steed’s Jumping, Agility, and Endurance. It’s also an excellent idea to raise its Temperament to get along better with your companion. However, you must boost your Sim’s Horse Riding skill to qualify for high-level rounds.

If you want to get through the competition faster, you can select specific traits to maximize its performance, especially with the Intelligent attribute that benefits all skills. Like careers, horses should be in a good moodlet when entering the competition, and you can make that possible by letting them befriend another steed with compatible traits (this often produced positive meters for all my animals.)

For an overall view of recommended abilities, here’s what you can expect:

Horse CompetitionsRecommended Skill Levels
Barrel Racing BeginnerHorse Riding Level 3
Agility Level 3
Endurance Level 2
Barrel Racing IntermediateHorse Riding Level 5
Agility Level 5
Endurance Level 3
Barrel Racing ExpertHorse Riding Level 7
Agility Level 7
Endurance Level 4
Barrel Racing MasterHorse Riding Level 9
Agility Level 9
Endurance Level 5
Endurance Racing BeginnerHorse Riding Level 3
Endurance Level 3
Jumping Level 2
Endurance Racing IntermediateHorse Riding Level 5
Endurance Level 5
Jumping Level 3
Endurance Racing ExpertHorse Riding Level 7
Endurance Level 7
Jumping Level 4
Endurance Racing MasterHorse Riding Level 9
Endurance Level 9
Jumping Level 5
Show Jumping BeginnerHorse Riding Level 3
Jumping Level 3
Temperament Level 2
Show Jumping IntermediateHorse Riding Level 5
Jumping Level 5
Temperament Level 3
Show Jumping ExpertHorse Riding Level 7
Jumping Level 7
Temperament Level 4
Show Jumping MasterHorse Riding Level 9
Jumping Level 9
Temperament Level 5
Western Pleasure BeginnerHorse Riding Level 3
Temperament Level 3
Agility Level 2
Western Pleasure IntermediateHorse Riding Level 5
Temperament Level 5
Agility Level 3
Western Pleasure ExpertHorse Riding Level 7
Temperament Level 7
Agility Level 4
Western Pleasure MasterHorse Riding Level 9
Temperament Level 9
Agility Level 5
Ultimate Horse ChampionshipHorse Riding Level 10
Temperament Level 10
Endurance Level 10
Agility Level 10
Jumping Level 10

You’ll earn cash based on your division placements, with a minimum of 300 Simoleons for bronze beginners and a maximum of $6,000 in the Ultimate Horse Championship. Sometimes, players can still lose, despite meeting the requirements, due to the fierce competition from other riders. Fortunately, you can always try again the next day to advance in challenges.

Now that you know how to win all competitions in the Horse Ranch expansion pack, you can learn more about these noble steeds by checking out our wild horses guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Sims 4 content.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments