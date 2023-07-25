How to Cowpoke Dance in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

After a hard day at the ranch, you can settle down at Chestnut Ridge’s Rusty Horseshoe, a lively entertainment scene for all residents. Players can dance the night away while at the club or right from home by hosting their very own party. So, if you want to master the art of Cowpoke Dancing in the Horse Ranch pack, we’ll show you how to perform this technique with the required tools.

Cowpoke Dancing in Sims 4: Horse Ranch, Explained

Players can perform the Cowpoke Dance by interacting with the Rootin’ Tootin’ Boot Scootin’ Dance Floor. This object is found in the Rusty Horseshoe and the Build Mode Nightclub Items section. Once you discover one, select ‘Cowpoke Dance’ or ask someone to join while on the floor.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Those who want to host a Ranch Gathering may need to place a dance mat at their house to satisfy the objectives of this particular event. You can choose one of the three sizes:

Petit: 250 Simoleons

Med: 350 Simoleons

Grande: 545 Simoleons

The Grande version allows more Sims to interact with the dance floor and can improve their Fun meters. However, you will need to place a stereo and play Ranch Music to meet the rest of the requirements for the party event.

Other characters will often join you in Cowpoke Dancing, boosting your relationships further. Sims don’t need to practice this form of dancing like other skills, as they will automatically perform this activity successfully without any training.

With Cowpoke Dancing out the way, you can learn more about the Horse Ranch expansion pack by checking out our cheats guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Sims 4 content.