How to Host Cookouts & Dances in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Before it’s time to hit the hay, you can have some fun with the residents of Chestnut Ridge by setting up a party for the ranch. These events are excellent for raising money for the business and blowing off some steam after a long day at the farm. So, if you want to get this party started, we’ll show you how to host a Ranch Gathering in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch.

How Do You Host a Ranch Gathering in The Sims 4?

You can host a Ranch Gathering by selecting ‘Plan a Social Event’ in the Social section of your Sim’s phone. From there, players can choose a Host, at least two guests, and a Grill Master (optional) to begin the event immediately. You’ll have a variety of options available for the location, including your own ranch and other bases (you can use worlds from previous expansion packs.)

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll be rewarded with a good amount of Simoleons based on the success of your party, so it’s essential to place specific objects to make the event more lively. If you want to increase your chances, you can perform the following tasks for the Ranch Gathering:

Hire an experienced Grill Master

Place a Stereo to play Ranch Music

Set up a Dance Floor for Cowpoke Dancing

Serve Nectar bottles

Place down a Firepit

Fortunately, you can hire a Grill Master while initiating the event and set up the new Trailboss Firebox Grill to maximize their performance (they will help clean up dishes as well.) Players can also put down Dance Floors from Build Mode’s Activities and Skills, which come in different sizes: Petite, Med, and Grande.

Once the Ranch Gathering begins, you must complete a series of objectives, such as ‘Listen to Ranch Music,’ ‘Have a Guest Drink Nectar,’ and ‘Light or Stroke a Firepit.’ Additionally, players must finish these tasks before the time limit ends, similar to the standard parties within The Sims 4.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

As long as you prepare yourself with the suggested items, you should have a successful cookout, but you can always try again to earn more cash for the ranch. Players can also host a Ranch Animal Day to receive extra Simoleons, where you can show off your horses, foals, sheep, and goats.

Now that you know how to host a Ranch Gathering in the Horse Ranch expansion pack, you can improve your Nectar quality by learning the best techniques for these recipes. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Sims 4 content.