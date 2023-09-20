Where Is the UC Vigilance in Starfield? Answered

In the titular Starfield, you won’t just come across planets and stars as you explore the depths of space. In truth, you’ll stumble upon a whole host of different research satellites, space stations, and spacecraft. The UC Vigilance is one of the latter and is one of the largest ships in the game as it serves as the capital ship for the United Colonies Sysdef faction. Like you’d imagine, it doesn’t just stay in one spot. So, if you’re looking for where the UC Vigilance is in Starfield, here are the details.

Exact Location of the UC Vigilance in Starfield

To start with, the UC Vigilance is situated in the orbit of Phobos in the Sol system. For those who’re unsure, Phobos is one of the moons orbiting Mars.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Interestingly, however, the UC Vigilance does move to different places depending on where you are in your star-faring quest. Specifically, if you’re making progress through the Crimson Fleet questline, it will occasionally move to a different location.

From our experience, we’ve also found the UC Vigilance orbiting the planet Aranae II in the Aranae system, which is right next to the Olympus system, just northeast of Alpha Centauri. The UC capital ship has its own spaceship symbol on your star map, which will help you pinpoint where it currently is.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

What Is in the UC Vigilance?

Aboard the UC Vigilance, you’ll meet Commander Kibwe Ikande who is an NPC who dispenses important United Colonies missions like Supra Et Ultra, Grunt Work, and Delivering Devils. He’s not the biggest fan of the Crimson Fleet, and will try his best to get you to do his dirty work by infiltrating the criminal underworld.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Interestingly, if you break the law or try to smuggle contraband, the UC capital ship also serves as a prison, so watch out. You’ve been warned!

And, hey presto. That's everything you need to know about where the UC Vigilance is in Starfield.