Where Is Starstation UCN-48 in Starfield? Answered

On your space-faring travels across the cosmos, you’ll stumble upon a variety of different spaceships, space stations, and even an abandoned casino. While many are easy enough to find, some can be a little trickier, especially when the game doesn’t spawn a quest marker for your next objective. So, for those who’re trying to figure out where Starstation UCN-48 is in Starfield, we’ll help to clue you in.

How to Get to Starstation UCN 48 in Starfield

In practical terms, Starstation UCN-48 can be found in the Muphrid system, which is just northeast of the Kryx system and is situated southeast of the Cheyenne system. In addition, it’s also only three grav jumps away from the Alpha Centauri system, which is situated to the southwest of Muphrid.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Once you’ve zeroed in on the Muphrid system, you’ll find Starstation UCN-48 orbiting the planet Muphrid IV.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

When you try to hail the mysterious space station, you’ll receive only static. Once you get within 500m, you’ll be able to dock and board Starstation UCN-48.

What Can You Find Aboard?

The derelict station is largely tied to Andreja‘s companion quest, Divided Loyalties. When you embark on this specific quest, you’ll meet Tomisar Ka’dic, who is Andreja’s link to House Va’ruun.

You can still enter the location without having started this particular side quest. While there isn’t a ton of notable loot to be found inside, there is some that may be of interest:

4 First Aid Kits containing random healing items

containing random healing items A Va’ruun Scripture 02 under a bed, which permanently increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack by 5%.

under a bed, which permanently increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack by 5%. Plenty of beds to rest and net yourself a +10% XP bonus for 24 minutes.

to rest and net yourself a +10% XP bonus for 24 minutes. Several Storage Crates with random loot

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

And that’s all we have on where Starstation UCN-48 is in Starfield. In the meantime, here’s where to buy resources and where Vulture’s Roost is. And for even more content, feel free to explore our related coverage down below before you go.