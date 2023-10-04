Where Is the ECS Constant in Starfield? Answered

If you frequently travel off the beaten path in Starfield, there’s a good chance you’ll run into the ECS Constant. It’s a starship, one that adds a fascinating chapter to humanity’s history in the game, as well as being the setting for the side quest First Contact. Whether you’re looking to complete the quest or find it afterwards, we’ll show you where the ECS Constant is in Starfield.

If you haven’t started First Contact yet and want to experience one of the cooler side quests in Starfield, you need to hightail it to the Porrima system. Using the Olympus system to center yourself, you’ll find the Porrima system just slightly northeast from there.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Once you arrive in the Porrima system, the ECS Constant is orbiting Porrima II, the second planet in the solar system. There’s even a small location on the starmap you can travel to. Upon arriving at the planet, you’ll get the First Contact side quest in your quest journal, which starts off with landing on Paradiso.

Assuming you helped the ECS Constant along during First Contact, they’ll leave the Porrima system to continue their mission of finding a habitable planet. The cool part is that you can actually meet up with the starship again. However, the ECS Constant doesn’t stick around in one location for too long.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The good news is you get a quest marker that tracks the ship. Go into your quest journal, under Activities, and make ‘Location of the ECS Constant’ your active quest. From there, follow the quest marker on your starmap and you’ll eventually meet up with the ship again!

And that’s where the ECS Constant is in Starfield, before and after you’ve completed First Contact. You’ll notice it moving around even as you jump to its location, so you might feel like you’re playing a game of cat-and-mouse. You may need to upgrade your grav drive, given how far you need to travel sometimes. Anything above 20 LY is good enough!