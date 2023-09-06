How to Upgrade Your Ship & Reach Distant Planets in Starfield

In Starfield, you will have a chance to venture across the vast universe and visit numerous planets. Although you can explore all sorts of star systems using your first ship, The Frontier, there will be a point where you need to upgrade your spaceship to reach distant planets.

Starfield Spaceship Upgrade Guide

You can upgrade your spaceship by speaking to a Ship Services Technician. They’re usually found near spaceports in various major settlements, such as New Atlantis and Akila City. Select the “I’d like to view and modify my ships” dialogue option to open the ship customization screen.

If you want to fully design, modify, or even paint your ship, you can select the Ship Builder option by pressing the X button. However, if you just want to upgrade your ship’s modules, you can enter the Upgrade Ship screen by pressing the A button.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

You will find a row of upgradeable modules near the bottom of the screen. Here is the full list:

Weapon Zero : Main weapons system (right trigger button)

: Main weapons system (right trigger button) Weapon One : Secondary weapons system (left trigger button)

: Secondary weapons system (left trigger button) Weapon Two : Tertiary weapons system (Y button)

: Tertiary weapons system (Y button) Engines : Speed and acceleration

: Speed and acceleration Shields : Generates the ship’s protective barrier

: Generates the ship’s protective barrier Grav Drives : Jump power

: Jump power Reactors: Provides power to all systems

If you want to increase your Jump Range and reach distant star systems, you must upgrade your Grav Drives. It is located before Reactors, and you can select this category using the left and right buttons on your D-pad. Each upgrade can be quite costly, but you can keep track of your spending by looking at the top right corner of the screen.

Besides upgrading your spaceships, you can also improve your suits by visiting a spacesuit workbench in Starfield. You will need to use various materials to modify your spacesuits, so I recommend hoarding all the precious objects you encounter on your adventure.