What Is the Best Pistol in Starfield & Where To Find It? Answered

With danger around every corner in Starfield, it is best to be prepared with a fast-firing and powerful weapon. There is a vast array of pistols to choose from if you prefer a handgun as your go-to weapon. These handy weapons can deal high physical or energy damage, and generally have a high fire rate with which to devastate any enemies in your path. We have scoured the universe to find five of the best pistols available, including one we consider the best pistol in Starfield. Read on to find out where to find these amazing pistols.

The Best Pistols in Starfield, Ranked

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Pistols can deal physical or energy damage or a combination of the two. The best pistols have a decent fire rate, high damage, and are relatively easy to get your hands on. Listed below are the five best pistols we have found during our Starfield adventures:

Va’Ruun Starshard (available to purchase after reaching level 30) Keelhauler (given to you when you join the Crimson Fleet) Sir Livingstone’s Pistol (given to you when you join Constellation) Deadeye (given to you when you join the Freestar Rangers) The Ambassador (given to you during the ‘Friends Like These’ UC Vanguard quest)

Why the Va’Ruun Starshard Is the Best Pistol in Starfield

Once it has been modded to increase the rate of fire and further increase DMG, the Va’Ruun Starshard is the best particle beam pistol you can find in Starfield. Even at its most basic common rarity, the Va’Ruun Starshard is a force to be reckoned with.

The Va’Ruun Starshard’s basic stats are:

Type: Particle Beam

DMG: 26 Physical + 80 Energy

Ammo Required: Light Fuse

Fire Rate: 12

Accuracy: 70.1%

Range: 30

Mod Slots Available: 7

The pistol’s high base damage is both physical and energy, meaning it can really get the job done on missions involving humans, creatures, and robot enemies. The Va’Ruun Starshard is a mid-range weapon with medium-high accuracy and seven mod slots to play with. The only downside is that you won’t be able to get your hands on it until you have leveled up some! Below, we have detailed exactly how to get your hands on this rare weapon.

How to Get the Va’Ruun Starshard Pistol

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

To get the Va’Ruun Starshard you have to be at least level 30. Once you reach level 30, check with the vendor at Neon Tactical to see if they have it in stock. If it isn’t there you may have to wait until the shop refreshes its inventory. Go exploring for a while, finish up some easy side missions, or have a sleep aboard your ship, and then head back to check again. If you are lucky you will discover they have a modded Va’Ruun Starshard with increased damage and range.

Now, with your new weapon in hand, you can explore the galaxy safe in the knowledge you can fight off anything that comes near! Check out more guides below for more help on which weapons to choose and where to find them.