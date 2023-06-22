The Number of Romance Options in Starfield Has Been Confirmed & You Might Be Disappointed

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

During the Starfield Direct last weekend, Bethesda Game Studios revealed plenty of juicy details about their highly-anticipated interstellar action-RPG. Now, with the game’s director, Todd Howard, openly beginning to ramp up marketing and press for the game, we now have an extra tidbit of intel that may surprise you.

Appearing as a special guest on the latest episode of Kinda Funny Games‘ XCast today, Howard went on record to confirm the number of romance options that will be available to players in Starfield.

Specifically, the number of romance options in the game comprise of the four main Constellation crewmates.

The four main Constellation ones are the ones that support full quest lines for them and romance. Todd Howard on Kinda Funny Games’ XCast

This number may come as a bit of surprise, as it does skew a little on the low side compared to other sci-fi properties like the Mass Effect series. For instance, in Mass Effect 2, players could romance a potential 12 different characters.

That being said, it’s difficult to be too disappointed by this news as we’re still not 100 percent sure how deep and complex these four possible romances are in Starfield.

From what we can gather, these four characters will have their own separate storylines and dialogue options, with even the ESRB ratings board describing the game’s script as a little too saucy for some. In all then, we’d suggest tempering any frustrations until Starfield’s full release where we can get more hands-on with the title.

In the meantime, how do you feel about this news? Are you a little disappointed? Or do four potential romances sound like a decent enough number? Sound off in the usual place below to let us know.

Starfield launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC on Sept. 6, 2023.

