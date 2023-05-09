Starfield’s ESRB Rating Sounds Like Things Are Gonna Get Pretty Damn Saucy

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

Watch out, Mass Effect! It looks like there’s a new Sheriff in town… and it’s shaping up to be just as raunchy as BioWare’s beloved seduce ’em up series. Yes, with Bethesda Game Studios’ epic interstellar RPG, Starfield, locked in for launch on Sept. 6, 2023, fans are excitedly dissecting any tidbit of intel to get a bead on what to expect later this year. And now, with the game’s ESRB rating leaking, we have a wee bit more insight into the eagerly anticipated galaxy-hopping, Star Trek-inspired title.

Indeed, the news comes by way of industry insider and Twitter user, Wario64, who shared Starfield’s now leaked ESRB description, which has managed to secure itself a Mature rating. And, oh boy, has it got a lot of interesting details in there.

What may surprise some fans is the fact that Starfield will boast some pretty hot and steamy elements that are reminiscent of role-playing games like the Mass Effect series. I mean, all you need to do is watch this rather sultry footage of Sheperd to get a taster of BioWare’s spicy schtick.

Interestingly, the ESRB goes on to describe how Starfield “contains some suggestive material in the dialogue”, and then gives a few examples of said dialogue:

Life is a sexually transmitted disease that’s a hundred percent fatal.

I’m all for getting a little bit wild, but next time let’s try it without the jetpacks.

Talk about seeing stars, whew… that was amazing.”

Is it me, or is has it suddenly got really hot in here?

Of course, as to be expected, much of the ESRB description focuses upon the violence and bloodshed that players will likely see on their sci-fi adventure. From “frequent gunfire” to “cries of pain” to “explosions”, the action-packed RPG is set to tick all the boxes for all you shoot ’em up fans out there. After all, this is an RPG shooter from the studio that brought us the modern day Fallout titles, which are renowned for their grisly brutality and themes of war.

Still, it’s nice to hear that it’s not all just exploding guns and hot lead. Oh, wait…

Starfield launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC on Sept. 6, 2023.

