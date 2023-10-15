Starfield Player Discovers How Frustrating Lock Picking Can Be

Lock-picking in Starfield is a must-have skill for sneaky thieves or expert looters. It is especially helpful if you want to gather some extra ammo, weapons, and resources while out on expedition. Of course it doesn’t always work out the way you want it to, as one Redditer has discovered the hard way. After hours in the game you will come to realize that not all locked boxes are a looter’s paradise. Unfortunately, there is no way to know which contain treasure and which contain trash.

Redditor Shows How Picking Locks in Starfield is a Gamble

Image Source: Bethesda via ScienceP1e on Reddit

Reddit user ScienceP1e posted a video of them painstakingly picking the lock of a weapon case they encountered while exploring Jaffa IV. Despite having an Expert level lock, which can mean there is some serious loot inside, they are met with…nothing. The case is absolutely empty.

Expert locks include four layers of choosing the correct piece for each slot. The process can take a good few minutes of focus and precious gaming time, so it is more than a bit frustrating when you only end up with an empty box in front of you.

Okay, so it is realistic, I guess. No one will find every weapons and ammo case full of expensive and powerful gear every time, are they? But who is looking for realism in their space adventure game? Not me, that’s for sure. I could do without spending Digipicks and my own precious time figuring out an Advanced or Expert lock, only to discover the case has Zero Wire. Why is it always Zero Wire for me?!

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

It’s not even the Digipicks most players regret spending. It’s the time. Another Redditor commented underneath that they used a mod to remove that ‘minigame,’ as it was only fun the first few times they picked a lock. I don’t blame them but spare a thought for Xbox players who don’t have the luxury of a mod.

I guess the only thing to do is walk on by all the locked cases and not bother to pick the locks…but what if they hold something epic? What if that precious ammo I am missing is hiding inside? What if another 100,000 credits are stashed in that safe?

Curiosity and greed will undoubtedly win out, for the most part. But for how long? For more Starfield hints and tips, check out our other helpful guides, including how to get free ships in Starfield.