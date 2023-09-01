How & Where to Get More Ammo in Starfield

Let’s get one thing straight, the enemies you encounter in Starfield are either going to try hit you, or shoot you. So, you need to be able to shoot them back, right? Even if they hit you! So, here are the places you can get ammo so that you don’t get stuck bringing nothing to a gun fight.

Where to Get Ammo in Starfield

Thankfully, there is not just one way to get ammo. There are a few different methods that you can use to procure some hand cannon fuel.

The first is going to be to loot lockers and containers. While out in the world (or worlds as is the case with Starfield), you will come across lots of different items to loot. The containers can hold any number of things, but they can also sometimes be storing ammo. So, be sure to crack them open!

The second thing you can do is purchase ammo from vendors. This is obviously not gratis like looting it is, but this way you are able to more easily control the amount of ammo that you are stocking up on.

Some notable places to buy ammo from are:

Centurian Arsenal in New Atlantis (Jemison)

Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City (Akila)

Rowland Arms in Akila City (Akila)

Laredo Firearms in Akila City (Akila)

There are plenty of places to be able to get your boom powder from, so if you can’t find any to steal you can always buy it. Just make sure you’re armed with enough cash!