Should You Tell Hadrian About Her Father in Starfield? Answered

Sometimes, in Starfield, there are tough decisions to make that affect the outcome of the mission or your relationships. During faction quests, you will want to tread carefully so you don’t upset the powers that be. Any shift in the balance could stop you from being accepted into a faction. The UC Vanguard faction quest is a pretty straightforward adventure, but you have a secret to keep! At multiple points, you have the option to tell the truth about Vae Victis or keep the secret to yourself. In this guide, we explain what happens if you tell Hadrian about her father.

Should You Tell the Truth About Vae Victus During the UC Vanguard Quest?

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

There will be many chances to tell Hadrian about her father during the UC Vanguard missions, starting with ‘War Relics’. At this point in the quest, you will have met Francois Sanon, also known as Vae Victis. The criminal is being held in secret at the UC Vanguard. You are burdened with the knowledge that he is alive and told by the UC Vanguard to tell no one.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

There will be 3 chances to tell Hadrian the truth about her father:

During the War Relics mission;

mission; During the Hostile Intelligence mission;

mission; During A Legacy Forged mission.

Hadrian’s response is pretty much the same each time, aside from an increase in anger as she learns more about his involvement in the spread of Terrormorphs. She will also be pretty mad at you for lying but understands your loyalty to the UC Vanguard.

What happens if you tell Hadrian the truth?

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Your relationship with Hadrian will remain basically unaffected, however if you tell her the truth she will confess this secret to the Cabinet at the very end of the UC Vanguard quest. There is no avoiding this eventual outcome which prompts the execution of Vae Victis. The same happens if you tell the Cabinet in the same final meeting, Hadrian will be shocked and angry and the Cabinet will execute Vae Victis.

It is highly recommended that you not tell Hadrian about Vae Victis, nor should you confess to the Cabinet at the end. Keep Vae Victis alive, and you will be given the opportunity to continue working with him on further missions. There is no point in losing out on all that bonus XP and extra credits! The extra missions with Vae Victis are worth doing, so keep the secret about him to yourself.

