Should You Side With Vae Victis in Starfield’s A Legacy Forged Quest? Explained

Throughout Starfield’s narrative, players are faced with a number of decisions on how they want their Spacefarers to proceed. Some have drastic consequences while others are less impactful, and the Legacy Forced Quest fits somewhere in between. That’s why we’ve created this guide on whether you should side with Vae Victis in Starfield’s UC quest line.

Should You Lie For Vae Victis in Starfield?

Towards the end of Starfield’s United Colonies quest line, players will be hit with the choice to lie for disgraced commander Vae Victis or out him as the mastermind behind the weaponization of the terrifying Terrormorphs.

During the Legacy Forged Quest, players will confront Victis over his actions. He will encourage players to keep his crimes a secret, and instead place the blame on a deceased former colleague. The choice of outing him or protecting him is up to you.

If you lie and protect Vae Victis, his crimes will remain a secret. He is not found to be behind the Terrormorphs by anyone else and the Spacefarer will also not face consequences for lying. You will still be rewarded by the United Colonies’ Cabinet with 100,000 Credits, made a Class 1 Citizen, and given a cushy New Atlantis apartment. Perhaps most importantly, players will unlock access to Victis’ own quest line in which they are tasked with tracking down former war criminals.

If you tell the truth and reveal Vae Victis’ crimes, you will still be rewarded by the Cabinet with the Credits, Class 1 accreditation, and New Atlantis penthouse. However, Vae Victis will be removed from his holding cell. We presume he has been executed as a result of his indiscretions. As a result, players will not be able to access the aforementioned quest line.

Because both decisions ultimately give the same rewards, our recommendation is to lie for Vae Victis, ensuring he gets away with his crimes. It’s true that this isn’t the morally correct way of proceeding, but in terms of future opportunities, it’s certainly the best. You’ll get all the same rewards and access his quest line. Feel free to tell the truth and take the moral high ground, but only so long as you know you won’t be able to collaborate with Victis after this point.

That’s everything we have on whether you should side with or out Vae Victis in Starfield’s Legacy Forged mission. For tons of other Starfield guidance, like whether you should destroy Hurst’s ship, check out our other related content down below.