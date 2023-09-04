Should You Persuade or Kill Brogan in Starfield? Answered

After obtaining your first spaceship in Starfield, you’ll be tasked to deal with a group of Crimson Fleet pirates in an abandoned outpost on Kreet. You must face Captain Brogan, who is interested in raiding The Frontier and claiming its treasures. Although you can attack and kill the pirates, you’re also given a choice to persuade the man to let you go.

How to Persuade Brogan in Starfield

If you picked the Diplomat trait or have unlocked the Persuasion skill, you can attempt to convince Captain Brogan that there is no treasure in The Frontier. Besides avoiding needless bloodshed, you will also gain 10 Experience Points when you successfully persuade the man.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Here are the dialogues you can pick to convince Captain Brogan:

I’m with Constellation. You need to stop attacking our ship.

[Persuade] There’s no treasure in my ship. Cut your losses before more people get hurt.

[+3] Hey, if you want to trade ships, that sounds good to me. The Frontier creaks when it turns anyway.

[+1] You have it wrong. Constellation is an explorer’s group. They aren’t treasure hunters.

What Happens if You Kill Brogan in Starfield?

If you decide to attack Brogan or fail to persuade him, you will need to kill the man and several Crimson Fleet pirates. The captain will pull out a shield that can regenerate, but you can let Vasco use its energy weapon to rip it apart.

The loot you get from killing an enemy will be randomized. However, since Brogan is a boss, you may get a rare item from his corpse. Here are some objects you may receive:

Ammo

Credits

Modified Maelstrom

Anti-Ballistic Star Roamer Spacesuit (Rare)

Blue UC Leather Jumpsuit

Improved Grendel Rifle

Once you deal with Captain Brogan in Starfield, you will go to the capital city of the United Colonies, New Atlantis. Besides meeting with Constellation, you can also visit various locations, such as Jemison Mercantile, where you can buy Resources to craft weapon mods and spacesuits.