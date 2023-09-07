A Major Bug Is Breaking Fans’ Starfield Saves

An elevator bug has been causing some significant issues for numerous Starfield players that prevent them from progressing in the main campaign. In particular, the ‘A High Price to Pay’ mission can lead to corrupt save files or prohibit them from accessing an elevator to complete the rest of the quest.

What makes this bug even worse is the fact that there are no fixes in sight for the problem, regardless if you have loaded a past save or restarted the game. Reddit user Sea-Boot-9638 also mentioned that they haven’t been able to access it after a few days, restricting them from finishing this crucial mission.

Many theories regarding the reason for this elevator bug have been floating around, where it may be linked to the completion of a faction questline, like the UC Vanguard or the Freestar Collective. Others have noted that the bug can appear early on in the game, bringing in more issues for various interactions.

The glitch is presumably linked to enemy ships when you board and sell them at a port. Not only can it prevent you from completing parts of the main campaign, but it can also prohibit you from accessing The Den or cause objects to disappear in New Atlantis

There isn’t a fix with this bug either, so we may need to wait until a patch comes through to save the day. Since Starfield is still in its early stages, there will likely be an update soon to address this issue among the others causing problems for both PC and Xbox users. Hopefully, we’ll hear something soon from Bethesda to continue on the installment’s successful launch.