How to Upload the Program at Celtcorp Undected in Starfield One Step Ahead Quest

As an employee of Ryujin Industries, you’ll need to get your hands dirty a few times with the faction’s frequent illicit activities. One, in particular, is the One Step Ahead quest, which mandates the player to upload the program at Celtcorp without getting caught. It isn’t explicitly clear how to do this feat undetected, but there is one technique you can use to get past the security. We’ll explain what steps you need to take to achieve this sneaky objective, earning credits for the team.

Upload the Program at Celtcorp Without Getting Caught in Starfield One Step Ahead Quest

For starters, you’ll need a Digipick on hand to complete the One Step Ahead mission, so be sure to get one beforehand. Then, once you arrive at Celtcorp, you’ll need to position yourself near the computer and watch out for anyone nearby. The best approach is to wait for the two employees and the security guard to leave the room. You’ll see the guard walk around the station during his patrol until he eventually exits the area.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The two other employees you’ll need to keep an eye on are on the other side of the station, and they’ll typically walk out after some time has passed. Players can always choose to wait if the characters take too long to leave.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

When both parties exit the room, you can quickly interact with the computer and begin unlocking it. You must choose the ‘Upload Program’ file to complete the job and then head to Ryujin Industries for the rewards.

Those caught can still progress through the mission but must bribe the guard with money. You can pay him 2,850 credits to get him on your side or 350 credits for the fine alone. Players can also reload their last auto-save to try again, allowing them to get a better outcome to collect the cash from Imogene.

Now that you know how to upload the program at Celtcorp undetected in Starfield, you can find out if you can join all the other factions for more potential job opportunities. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view even more of our tips, tricks and guides.