Can You Join All Factions in Starfield? Explained

As is the case in a lot of Bethesda games, Starfield comes with a number of factions that you can join. Doing so will give you new quests to take on, unlock rewards and generally just gives you more to do as you’re exploring the farthest reaches of space. But hold on, are the UC Vanguard not going to be upset if you join the Crimson Fleet, and vice-versa? Can you join all factions in Starfield? We’re here to alay all of your fears and explain the whole situation below.

Can You Join Every Faction Without Consequence in Starfield?

The good news is that yes, you can join as many factions as you want in Starfield and it’s not going to impact your relationships with the others. This means that you can enjoy all of the questlines that each faction in Starfield has to offer, without being too concerned that you’re going to damage your relationship with others, or have them come hunting after you.

There are technically five factions for you to join up with in Starfield, though Constellation is main story-related. These are:

Constellation – System base found in Alpha Centauri.

Crimson Fleet – System base found in Kryx.

Freestar Collective – System base found in Cheyenne.

Ryujin Industries – System base found in Volii.

United Colonies (UC Vanguard) – System base found in Alpha Centauri.

We’d recommend making a beeline for each of the factions when you arrive in their respective systems. It’ll give you even more quests to complete as you venture through space, granting plenty of XP for leveling up, and other rewards along the way. Plus, who doesn’t want more space adventures?!

There you have it, you can now freely join all factions in Starfield without having to worry about upsetting anyone in the universe. Isn’t that a comforting feeling?

