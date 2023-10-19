How To Use Starfield’s New Money Glitch

Life travelling through the stars isn’t easy and sometimes you need a helping hand. Thankfully, Starfield players are always on the lookout for new ways to get extra credits and resources even if it means exploiting a glitch in the game! The latest infinite money glitch is a fun way for players to gain extra goodies without using mods which also means Xbox players can enjoy this perk too. This guide will explain exactly how you can gain apparently infinite credits, items, and resources with Starfield’s new money glitch.

Where to Find the New Infinite Credits Glitch in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The newly discovered loot and money glitch rewards players with a decent variety of random resources, materials, credits and items. The only drawback to this particular glitch is that you can’t have already completed the Crimson Fleet quests. This glitch can only be accessed during the Crimson Fleet quest ‘The Best There Is‘, as explained below.

Finish the first four missions for the Crimson Fleet quest until you get to ‘The Best There Is’. This heist mission introduces you to Huan Daiyu who requests you travel with her, on her ship, to SY-920. After initially speaking with Huan she will be waiting aboard her ship The Jade Swan, stationed at Jemison’s Ship Technicians area at New Atlantis. This is where all ships dock when landing on Jemison.

How to Gain Infinite Rewards from the Jade Swan

Don’t talk with Huan yet or start any other part of the mission until you have exhausted this glitch as much as you want. Once you move on you won’t be able to keep looting here! Go aboard the Jade Swan by following the quest marker, and then make your way to the back of the ship to another ladder. This will take you up to another section of the ship containing the cockpit.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Huan’s cockpit will have both her cargo hold and the Captain’s Locker. The Captain’s Locker is where all the goodies are stored. The contents are randomized each time you visit. This means you may get 10,000 Credits and various other useful items in one visit and then the next time you may get more or you may get less. Either way: free stuff!

To reset the locker you need to Fast Travel to somewhere else on Jemison like The Lodge or the Residential Area. After spawning there, you can Fast Travel back to the ship at the spot at New Atlantis. Head on over to the Jade Swan to find the Captain’s Locker is full of stuff once again. You can do this as many times as you like until have enough loot to sink a spaceship. After that you can speak with Huan and continue with the rest of the Crimson Fleet missions.

Remember, you cannot Fast Travel when you are carrying too much and become encumbered. Luckily you can sell a lot of gear at New Atlantis, or put it in your own ship.

That's everything you should know about this simple infinite money glitch in Starfield! Hopefully it will help you become a successful space explorer.