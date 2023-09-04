How to Increase Item Sell Price in Starfield

When players sell their goods through a vendor, they’ll notice a significant decrease in value for various items despite featuring a higher price on the menu. In return, it can make bartering much more complex, forcing you to lose out on a ton of credits. Luckily, there is a way to increase the sales price in Starfield, and we’re here to show you what steps you need to take to accomplish it.

How Do You Increase Sell Price With Vendors in Starfield?

Players can increase the selling price of items by earning the Commerce skill in the Social section, which can enhance a product’s value for a certain percentage. The attribute can also reduce the cost when purchasing resources from a vendor.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The first rank allows you to gain 10 percent more when selling a product. For example, those who try to sell the Shocktroop Spacesuit with the perk will acquire 1,328 credits, differing from the initial value of 1,207. The more you rank up in your skill, the better prices you’ll receive, with a maximum of 25 percent profit increase through Rank 4. If you aren’t sure how to achieve these ranks, you can check out our All Skill Challenges guide to learn more about it.

On the other hand, those who want to buy back an item with the same amount they used to sell it must not exit the transaction, or else they may trigger a higher price afterward. You can easily find these products in the ‘Buy Back’ section of the Vendor’s Buy menu as long as you remain on the page.

Hopefully, you now have a better understanding of how to increase prices with vendors in Starfield. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including where to find and sell Contraband.