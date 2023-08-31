How to Heal & Increase Max Health in Starfield

Those that have played Bethesda’s games before will be no stranger to the concept of manual healing. Unlike some titles that have an automatic regeneration, Bethesda choose to keep us in charge of our player’s wellbeing. So, here is how to heal and increase maximum health in Starfield.

How to Heal in Starfield

There are a few different items that you can use to heal within Starfield, these are:

Med Packs

Trauma Packs

Emergency Kits

Food

Food is admittedly going to be the least effective out of the items mentioned above, so you are going to want to stock up on Med Packs etc, rather than finding a load of your favorite treats. Don’t disregard it entirely, however, as it can definitely help in a pinch.

When you have acquired a healing item, you can also favorite it for quick access. To assign it to a hotkey, go into the menu and find the item, then press Y when highlighted and it will be available during gameplay. When needed, select the direction on the D-Pad that you assigned it to, and you’re good to go.

Another handy thing is that when accessing your hotkeys via your D-Pad, in-game time will slow down to allow you to heal, so you don’t have to worry about becoming a bunch of bullet holes while you look through your stash!

If you want to increase the effectiveness of your healing items, you can also spend skill points to get the Science skill called Medicine.

How to Increase Max Health in Starfield

To permanently increase the maximum amount of health that you have, you will need to unlock the Physical skill called Wellness. This skill comes in different ranks of 10%, 20%, 30%, and 40%. You will have to upgrade the skill multiple times to be able to reach the top rank and gain the maximum amount of health.

Now, you go out there and be the best little space person you can be! Watch out for that Kreet Stalker though…