10 Best 4K Starfield Wallpapers to Get You Prepared for Takeoff

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Games these days are getting into the habit of looking absolutely stunning, and so players love to wear some of their love for these games on their sleeves, or more specifically, on their desktops. Starfield is another title that focuses on graphical design and elegance, and so there are plenty of wallpaper options for players who just can’t get enough of the game.

Bethesda sure knows what players want, given the amount of concept art and images in plenty of resolutions. No matter what aspect ratio you’re running, here’s 10 Starfield wallpapers to fit your desktop and get you fully prepared for the game’s release.

Starfield wallpapers desktop mobile lone cover art
Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Some of the main art for the game makes for beautiful imagery that’ll stand out among your desktop’s icons. Download

Starfield wallpapers desktop mobile the settled systems red
Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

The visceral red in this image serves to really make your wallpaper pop and catch the eye, while also giving the feeling of anticipation of what’s to come next. Download

Starfield wallpapers desktop mobile exploration concept art
Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

The ominous and eerie feeling of this concept art instills a sense of adventure. Download

Starfield wallpapers desktop mobile jungle isolated concept art
Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

The rich, dense foliage in this jungle is enough to leave any adventurer feeling isolated, curious and cautious. So many sounds, but only one of you. Download

Starfield wallpapers desktop mobile symmetrical small
Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

The symmetry in this screenshot is exactly what players are looking for as a desktop wallpaper. You can use the dark sections to organize your icons if you wanted, so the clutter doesn’t get in the way of the view. Download

Starfield wallpapers desktop mobile characters symmetrical
Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Keeping with the symmetrical theme, the ship blasting off across the center of the desktop is a clean way to boot up. Download

Starfield wallpapers desktop mobile the settled systems yellow
Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

There’s so much empty space to work with on the clean palate of warm colors in this wallpaper. Download

Starfield wallpapers desktop mobile planet in sky above mountain
Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

There’s nothing quite like the scale of a planet looming in the sky above you to make you feel small, but your desktop massive. Download

Starfield wallpapers desktop mobile the settled systems blue
Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Let the cool tones of this wallpaper from The Settled Systems ease you into the helm of your ship and into the stars. Download

Starfield wallpapers desktop mobile ship interior
Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Clear the clutter with a snapshot into daily life in space. Maybe use a desktop skin and incorporate some of those angles into your overall look. Download

If you’re looking for more wallpapers from a bunch of different games like Control or Mortal Kombat 11, check out some of our other wallpaper lists.

