How To Fix Starfield Crashing on Xbox Series X

Numerous Xbox Series X users have been running into frequent crashing problems that have caused them to exit the game or corrupt files. It can make the overall experience frustrating as you encounter more glitches, preventing you from enjoying it to the fullest. That’s where we come in to help you fix Starfield crashes on Xbox Series X and get a better idea of what’s to come from Bethesda from a future update.

Starfield Crashing on Xbox Series X Resolution

You can fix the Xbox Series X Starfield crashing issues by performing the following methods:

Close and re-open Starfield.

Restart console.

Turn off the Xbox and then turn it back on.

Power Cycle the console.

Ensure that you have the latest updates installed for the game and console.

Play the game offline.

Uninstall and re-install the game.

Wait until Bethesda resolves the issue.

Restarting the game and the console can sometimes help with crashing issues, but you may need to turn off your Xbox Series X for a few minutes to get it working correctly. The bug could be linked to the bigger cities on the map, including New Atlantis and Neon, due to their extensive features that can cause the game to lag. Thus, those who encounter crashes often will, unfortunately, need to avoid the larger settlements until a patch fixes the problem.

To ensure you have the latest update installed for Starfield, select ‘Manage game and add-ons’ on the game file to check the Updates tab. The Xbox Support page has also suggested performing a Power Cycle on the device by holding the button on the front of the console for 10 seconds and unplugging it for 10 more seconds.

Others have noted that it’s best to keep flagging the Bethesda or Xbox Support pages to help with the situation and hopefully receive an update with a resolution.

While we wait for more information about the Starfield crashing Xbox Series X issue, you can try to address other bugs, including problems with the Audio feature. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more content about the game.