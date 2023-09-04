You may be the main character in Starfield, but that doesn’t mean you won’t sometimes need some help from a few good companions. In the beginning, however, you can only fit a few people on your team, so here’s how to get more crew member slots in Starfield.

Increasing Crew Member Slots in Starfield

At the beginning of Starfield, you will find that you only have a small number of slots on The Frontier for your crew (two to be exact). No doubt you will want to remedy this as quickly as possible, so here are your options.

1. Get a More Advanced Ship

With this method there are two choices, you can either upgrade your existing ship, or buy a new one completely. This will inherently increase the amount crew member slots that are available to you, and so you will see an immediate improvement with either of these options.

To do this, head to a major city or spaceport and speak with the Ship Technician for that area. You will then be able to choose whether to upgrade or buy something new. Just make sure that your shiny new purchase does actually grant you more crew slots, otherwise you’re looking at a rather costly mistake.

2. Upgrade Your Skills

The second method that you can use to gain more crew members is to unlock the skill that is called Ship Command. You will be able to find this in your skill tree.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Much like with other skills, it comes in ranks. This means that the number of crew mates you can have increases every time you upgrade the skill. The crew member upgrade amounts are as follows:

Rank 1: Four

Rank 2: Five

Rank 3: Six

Rank 4: Eight

If you twin this tactic with upgrading your ship or buying new ones, then you will really be set with your crew mates. Now, you go on and have lots of galactic fun you rascals!