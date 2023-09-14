Can You Steal & Own the Scow Ship in Starfield? Answered

As you zig and zag across the multitude of galaxies in Bethesda Game Studios’ latest sci-fi RPG, you’ll soon come across an important Constellation mission called No Sudden Moves. In it, you’ll be tasked to retrieve a very important artifact from an enigmatic collector known as Captain Petrov aboard a large space vessel known as the Scow. But can you actually steal and own the Scow ship in Starfield? Come on, you must’ve had the same idea as us, right? Well, we’re here to answer that very question. Let’s get into it!

Can the Scow Be Stolen?

We’ll cut right to the chase: Unfortunately, no, you cannot steal the Scow ship in Starfield. We’ve tried our best to explore every nook and cranny of the ship to see if there’s a way to make it our own, but we couldn’t find the actual cockpit.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Usually, simply sitting in the cockpit of a ship that doesn’t belong to you will allow you to steal it for yourself and add it to your collection. However, as we can’t track down the cockpit of the Scow, it appears that it’s not possible to steal this specific ship.

We’ve even explored and exhausted all of the dialogue options when you speak with the Scow’s Captain Petrov. Our thinking was that there could’ve been a possibility that the idiosyncratic collector of antiquities could give you his ship if you played your cards right during dialogue, but no dice.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Still, when you think about it, not being able to steal the Scow makes sense in the grand scheme of things as it’s an incredibly huge ship with multiple decks and a security detail of around 30 guards. Simply put: The Scow is probably too big to steal, which may be disappointing news for some.

And with that, we conclude our guide on whether you can steal the Scow ship in Starfield.