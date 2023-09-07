Can You Steal Starborn Ships in Starfield? Answered

Starfield’s many ships, vessels and crafts make it easy to find and acquire transport, even when it isn’t strictly yours. Some ships are more difficult to get a hold of though. So can you steal and pilot Starborn ships in Starfield?

How To Pilot and Steal Starborn Ships

The answer is yes, Starborn ships can be stolen and piloted by players in Starfield. However, it’s only possible to do this in New Game Plus. That means you’ll have to have completed the main narrative and started a completely new save in order to do so.

In your first playthrough of Starfield, where New Game Plus perks are obviously not yet unlocked, it’s not possible to steal and pilot Starborn Ships. They are off limits to players, in a similar way to certain ships and crafts being “inaccessible” when they are initially discovered.

It might be frustrating for some players who want to get in the cockpit and traverse the galaxy in a Starborn ship, but you’ll just have to wait until the first run through of the game is done. Typically, we expect this to be between 30 and 40 hours (although it’ll vary depending on your skills and penchant for exploration).

Starborn are a mysterious group that feed into Starfield’s narrative when the Spacefarer is tasked with investigating them alongside Constellation. It’s a main mission, so all players will have to complete it and will come across the organization and their ships.

As previously outlined, you’ll only be able to take one if you’re on your second run through the game, though.

That’s all there is to say about stealing Starborn ships in Starfield. For all the latest on the space opera, including whether you should side with Vae Victis, stay with us right here.