Can You Change the FOV in Starfield? Answered

FOV (field of view) is a personal preference of gamers that lets them tweak how they see the game. Some prefer a wider view at once, while others want it a bit narrower. With Starfield offering some nice visuals, there is definitely a reason to wonder if the game lets players change their FOV.

Is There a Starfield FOV Setting?

At the time of writing, Bethesda has not included a setting for adjusting your FOV in Starfield. This makes it uniform across any platform, whether it be Xbox or PC.

To that end, Xbox only has three Display settings to begin with, letting players control Film Grain, Motion Blur, and Depth of Field. While these are nice inclusions, it doesn’t answer why something commonly found, such as FOV, didn’t make the cut. This omission is especially confusing, considering that photo mode includes an option for adjusting FOV when taking pictures.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

For PC players, there will likely be a mod created before long, or someone digging into the files might find a solution. However, this will almost certainly not help out Xbox players who would also prefer having the option.

It is hard to say if this is something that Bethesda might end up adding somewhere down the line. However, in the meantime, the only real option when exploring the cosmos is to stick with the default view settings.

This might not be the answer most Starfield players with a FOV preference are looking for, but it’s what the game has to offer. For more Starfield general help and settings guides, you’ll find those in the links below.