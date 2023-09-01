How to Use Photo Mode in Starfield

Photo mode has become an integral part of gaming these days. The graphics that we see on screen are often so good that we want to preserve them forever, or at least make them into a wallpaper. Starfield is no exception, so here is how to use photo mode to take some cool space pictures!

Using Photo Mode in Starfield

Accessing photo mode within the game is nice and easy. To start snapping, you will simply want to:

Press LB (left bumper) to enter scanner mode

(left bumper) to enter scanner mode Then click R3 (right stick) to enter photo mode

You can also enter it by:

Pressing the menu button

Pressing the menu button again to go to System Settings

Then selecting and clicking on photo mode

Starfield‘s photo mode functions much like others that you will have seen. It has actual camera variables that you can change such as: depth of field, field of view, zoom, and you can also change the filter to make certain colors really pop.

We don’t doubt that some spectacular photos are most likely going to arise from the game, and with so many locations to visit there are going to be ample opportunities to snap the most cosmic pictures ever.

Games such as these usually end up becoming fan favorites in the virtual photography community as well, so keep an eye out on places such as X (Twitter) to see what awesome creations people have made!