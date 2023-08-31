All Status Effects in Starfield & How to Check Which Ones You Have

There are so many status effects you can get afflicted with in Starfield it’s not even funny. The worst part is that most of them basically do the same thing: drain your health slowly, and there are so many different types of healing items you can use to treat them. Here’s a breakdown of all status effects in Starfield and how you can check which ones you’ve got.

All Status Effects and Afflictions in Starfield

As mentioned above, Starfield features a whole ton of status effects and various Afflictions you can get as you’re out exploring the open-world. It’s much easier to categorize them by healing item, so we’ve included a table down below for your perusal:

Healing Item What It Treats Antibiotics Treats infections Bandages Treats Contusions, Lacerations, and Puncture Wounds Heal Paste Treats Burns and Frostbite Immobilizer Treats Dislocated Limb, Fractured Limb, Fractured Skull, Sprain, and Torn Muscle Injector Treats Brain Injury, Concussion, Heatstroke, Hernia, Hypothermia, Lung Damage, Poisoning, and Radiation Poisoning Penicillin X Treats Infections Snake Oil Treats Brain Injury, Concussion, Heatstroke, Hernia, Hypothermia, Lung Damage, Poisoning, and Radiation Poisoning Zipper Bandages Treats Contusions, Lacerations, and Puncture Wounds

Physical Afflictions such as fractures and dislocations get inflicted onto you whenever you take severe physical damage, such as falling from a great height. Other Afflictions are usually environment-related, such as getting exposed to poisonous gases or extreme cold. It’s also possible to get lung damage by sprinting and letting your O2 run out, while also letting your CO2 build up.

Whenever you get these Afflictions, you’ll start to suffer from various symptoms, which usually just cause your health to drain over time, or reduce your O2 recharge rate, or cause you to take more damage than usual.

How to Check Which Afflictions You Have

Whenever you notice that you’re suffering from symptoms in Starfield, you’ll usually see an indicator in the bottom left corner of your HUD. Bring up the menu, then press the Y button. Select Status, and you’ll see all of the status effects you currently have.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

In addition to seeing all of the Afflictions, you’ll also see the prognosis, which tells you just how severe an Affliction is. For instance, if the prognosis for one of your Afflictions is Poor, that means you should treat it straightaway as it’s unlikely to go away on its own.

On the other hand, if the prognosis is Good, then chances are you can leave it and it should go away over time without any treatment. You should also be able to get rid of less severe Afflictions simply by resting in a bed.

How to Cure Afflictions

Now that you know how to check your Afflictions and status effects, it’s time to cure them. All you have to do is access your inventory and scroll to the Aid option, then press the A button to consume whichever healing item will treat your current Afflictions, and you’re good to go.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

And those are all of the status effects and Afflictions in Starfield, how to check them, and how to treat them. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.