Stylish Styles Tier List Volleyball Legends

In Volleyball, style is everything.
Published: Feb 18, 2025 11:15 am

You won’t be a good Volleyball Legends player if you don’t have the right Style. Well… not really. Skill can trump almost anything in this game, but if you have the right Style equipped, you’ll be able to dominate the court and score some mean points a bit easier. To help you with your game, we’ve compiled this Syle Tier list.

Volleyball Legends Styles Tier List

Think of Styles in Volleyball Legends as predetermined stats points. A style determines how effective your bum or block is, how high you can jump, and how well you can set or spike. You can’t boost these points by playing the game, but you can re-roll your style and change it for a different one. There are five types of Styles in Volleyball Legends: Common, Rare, Legenday, Godly, and Secret.

For this Tier list, we decided to only focus on the best of the best. If you don’t see a style from the game, that means it probably wasn’t good enough to make on to the Tier list.

S-Tier

Style nameInfo
SanuMaximum Block, Jump, Spike, and Tilt. Mid everything else except for the low serve. With stats like these it’s no wonder this is the only Secret Style currently in the game.
ButokuButoku is very similar to Sanu, except not as amazing. It’s got max Jump, Spike, and Block, but doesn’t have the Tilt or other stats on the same level.
UchishimaUchishatima users get to enjoy max Jump and Spike, and sometimes that’s all you really need. The Block and Dive area also pretty good in this style.

A-Tier

Style nameInfo
KageyomoThis is a good Style overall that has most stats on high and a maxed out Set skill. The only downside is the low jump and the somewhat weak Spike.
YabuOther than the abysmally low Serve, Yabu users have max Jump and Speed. Blocking, Bumping and Diving are also pretty good but the Spike is a bit on the lower side. Overall, if you can play through it’s weaknesses, Yabu is pretty good.
OigawaAnother well-rounded style with a max Jump and Serve. The spike is a bit weak and the Dive and Speed could be better, but overall, this is a really good pick.
NichinoyaNichinoya’s biggest weakness is its incredibly low serve. Otherwise, it’s well-rounded, especially its max Bump and Dive.

B-Tier

Style nameInfo
KuzeeKuzee has max Jump, decent Block, Spike, and Sever while having other stats on point. What Makes Kuzee less desirable is its extremely low speed. If you can deal with the speed, this is a pretty decent pick
AzamenaIf you can deal with a low Set, and slightly lower speed, this is another decent, well-rounded Style that should serve you in most situations.
SagafuraWith amazing Speed comes terrible serve and a lower spike. The speed does come in handy so we are willing to forgive the other stats.
YomamuteYomamute gives you a max Bump, which is great but you also suffer a horrible Serve and a low Set stats. The rest of the stats are decent.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun experimenting with different styles, and don’t forget to pair them up with the right abilities. If you need a boost, check out our Volleyball Legends codes.

