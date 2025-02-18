The Ultimate Volleyball Legends Abilities Tier List

One thing that sets Volleyball Legends (previously known as Haikyuu Legends) is all the styles and abilities you get to use during games. Even though special abilities can only get you so far, they sure can come in handy during a tight game. Unfortunately, like most Roblox games, not all abilities are the same, and some Legendary ones definitely shine brighter than others. To help you determine which abilities are the best and which are right for your playstyle, we made this Volleyball Legends Abilities Tier List.

Abilities Tier List

For this Tier List, we took a look at each of the 9 available abilities. We played a few games with each ability and experimented on which ones were the most useful in almost any situation, and here are the results:

S-Tier

Ability name Info Redirection Jump The most overpowered and useful ability. Simply jump, hit the ball, and change the angle mid-air. It’s so easy to score points with this ability; it’s no wonder the game considers it a Godly ability. Zero Gravity Set While you are on the ground, set the ball and line it up for the perfect spike. Invaluable for any setter.

A-Tier

Ability name Info Boon Jump If a ball is flying too high and you want to make a mean server, the Boon Jump will be your best friend. Just be careful, just because you can jump super high doesn’t mean you always should. Steel Block When you block using this ability, it makes the ball go downward. Super annoying for the opponents’ team and super effective for scoring points if you use it correctly.

B-Tier

Ability name Info Super Sprint The Super Sprint makes you run really fast for a good while. It can come in handy, but it’s incredibly difficult to use at the right time. Rolling Thunder Diving to save the ball is something you should learn ASAP, but quite often, the distance isn’t enough; that’s where Rolling Thunder comes in. If you need to save the ball and need just a bit more distance, this is a pretty good ability. It can be quite hard to master. Curve Spike If you use this ability and do a Spike, the ball will actually curve in your tilt direction. Opponents never seem to see this ability coming.

C-Tier

Ability name Info Moonball Makes the ball float up like it’s on the moon but then fall really fast to the ground. As good as this might sound, it’s super predictable and easy to counter. Team Spirit Increases the movement of the entire team, but it fades faster than Super Sprint. It’s really hard to tell when the entire team could use a boost, hence why this ability is so low on the tier list.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun experimenting with the Abilities you have, and good luck getting the better abilities. Check out our Volleyball Legends codes.

