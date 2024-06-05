Are There Roblox Ultimate Factory Tycoon Codes? (June 2024)

Looking for the latest Roblox Ultimate Factory Tycoon codes? This classic Roblox experience is all about building your own factory from the ground up, slowly grinding to earn cash that you spend on upgrades and power-ups. If you’re just getting started and want a few codes to help out, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Ultimate Factory Tycoon Codes

Ultimate Factory Tycoon Codes (Active)

No active codes.

Ultimate Factory Tycoon Codes (Expired)

FREE : 5,000 cash

: 5,000 cash UPDATE! :

: ALLIES :

: ULTIMATE : 6,000 cash

: 6,000 cash SEASON2 : 8,000 cash

: 8,000 cash ARMOR : 5,000 cash

: 5,000 cash EVENT

URANIUM : 10,000 cash

: 10,000 cash CHESTS : 10,000 cash

: 10,000 cash FREEBEE : 10,000 cash

: 10,000 cash FIRE : Fire Runner vehicle

: Fire Runner vehicle BLIMPS

UFTROCKS

SANTA

CHRISTMAS

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Ultimate Factory Tycoon

While there may not be any active codes right now, there’s still a concrete redemption process in-game. However, it’s not the easiest to uncover. This is what to do:

Load into Ultimate Factory Tycoon via the Roblox game page.

Walk over to an empty lot and hold down E to claim your own factory.

Press the Prizes button on the left and then the Codes option.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Return.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Ultimate Factory Tycoon Codes?

The best place to get more codes is the official UFT Discord server. Once you’ve verified your Roblox account and completed the Capcha, there’s a dedicated codes channel. However, note that there hasn’t been a new entry in this channel since late 2023. As such, it’s hard to say whether more codes will ever release or not.

Alongside Discord, there’s an X page to follow as well. This doesn’t share codes and is less frequently updated than the Discord, but it’s still worth checking just in case.

Lastly, you can also bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll do the busywork for you, manually checking for new codes. As such, if you check in with Twinfinite each time before you play, you’ll never miss out on a freebie.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the most likely scenario here is that the code in question has expired. As mentioned, none of the codes listed on the Discord server seem to work, so it’s probably a case of nothing working for the game.

That said, there’s no harm in double-checking that you’ve pasted the code in exactly as seen on our list. That includes all capitalization, numbers, and spacing, since Roblox codes are often very sensitive to this type of formatting.

What is Ultimate Factory Tycoon?

Developed by Mega Games Studio, Ultimate Factory Tycoon is a Roblox game where you start off with a barren field and eventually build the components required for a hulking factory. Each upgrade puts you closer to crafting an idyllic sci-fi behemoth, with updates constantly adding new features and mechanics to install.

That’s all for this guide! For more Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Onikami Legacy codes. We’ve also got an Anime Defenders tier list and the Roblox Sorcery Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy