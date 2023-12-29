The Adventures of John and Mark Codes (December 2023)

Let these codes take your adventure to the next level!

Very few Roblox horror games are quite as terrifying as The Adventures of John and Mark. You’ll need to use all of the latest The Adventures of John and Mark codes if you want to give yourself a fighting chance!

All The Adventures of John and Mark Codes

The Adventures of John and Mark Codes (Working)

These are all of the working The Adventures of John and Mark codes:

There are currently no active codes for The Adventures of John and Mark.

The Adventures of John and Mark Codes (Expired)

These are all of the expired The Adventures of John and Mark codes:

FREEREVIV

700K

500K

How to Redeem Codes in The Adventures of John and Mark

Redeeming your The Adventures of John and Mark codes is a lot easier than you think!

Image Source: Broken Clock via Roblox

Open The Adventures of John and Mark in Roblox.

Click on the “Codes” icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

on the left-hand side of the screen. Click on the textbox and type in your code.

and type in your code. Click on the “Redeem” button.

Enjoy your free rewards!

Why Aren’t My Codes Working in The Adventures of John and Mark?

The only thing more terrifying than playing The Adventures of John and Mark is seeing that “Invalid Code” error flash across your screen.

If your codes are refusing to work in The Adventures of John and Mark, then there could be a few reasons why:

Your codes are no longer active. – Codes for Roblox games are usually only active for incredibly brief periods of time. If your codes are refusing to work, despite them being from a reputable source, then they could just be expired.

– Codes for Roblox games are usually only active for incredibly brief periods of time. If your codes are refusing to work, despite them being from a reputable source, then they could just be expired. Your codes aren’t legit. – You’d be surprised at the amount of Roblox fans on the internet who want to watch the world burn. Many of these so-called fans of the platform enjoy making up fake codes for random Roblox games that don’t actually procure any rewards, just for the fun of it. So if your code isn’t working and you didn’t get it from a reputable source, like from this page or straight from the developer, then it’s possible that it was never really meant to in the first place.

– You’d be surprised at the amount of Roblox fans on the internet who want to watch the world burn. Many of these so-called fans of the platform enjoy making up fake codes for random Roblox games that don’t actually procure any rewards, just for the fun of it. So if your code isn’t working and you didn’t get it from a reputable source, like from this page or straight from the developer, then it’s possible that it was never really meant to in the first place. Your codes are being input incorrectly. – Roblox codes are finicky things that need to be entered in exactly as you see them written, or else they’ll outright refuse to work. Always make sure you’re typing in your codes carefully and accurately!

How to Get More Codes for The Adventures of John and Mark

In a game as terrifying as The Adventures of John and Mark, you’ll need all the free codes that you can get! Thankfully, there are a couple of ways that players can go about getting their hands on as many codes as possible for this game.

For starters, you can always try bookmarking this page to stay up to date on all of the latest codes for The Adventures of John and Mark. This page is constantly updated to reflect all of the latest codes released for the game, so by adding it to your bookmarks bar, you’ll never have to worry about missing another free reward again!

If you don’t feel like clogging up your bookmarks bar with yet another webpage, however, then you could always try following the official @BrokenClockRBX Twitter page. This page is run entirely by the game’s developers, so you know that all updates, event information, and codes that it releases are legit!

How to Get More Free Rewards for The Adventures of John and Mark

Free rewards are good to have in any game, but especially in high-stakes horror games like The Adventures of John and Mark. Redeeming codes is a great way to get free in-game rewards, but there are a handful of other ways that players can get their hands on more free stuff for this game.

Following the official @BrokenClockRBX Twitter page is a great place to start, as the game’s developers frequently release information regarding reward-procuring events and updates. Additionally, players can also try joining the @BrokenClock Discord server, as it’s a great place to get all kinds of reward-based information on the game.

If you want to take it a step further, you could even try subscribing to the official @BrokenClockRBX Youtube channel; it’s run entirely by the game’s developers, and by subscribing and clicking on the little bell icon, you’ll get notified every time they release new information regarding the game!

What is The Adventures of John and Mark?

The Adventures of John and Mark is a Roblox horror game eerily reminiscent of Amanda the Adventurer.

The Adventures of John and Mark allows players to take on the role of first-time home buyers who stumble across a mysterious VHS tape in their new house; the VHS tape was only meant to be an episode of a once-popular kids’ cartoon, but its eerie contents reveal much more than just outdated animation.

As more and more tapes begin to emerge, so do more terrifying secrets about the cartoon and its horrifying origins…

It's no secret that The Adventures of John and Mark is one of the most popular horror games on Roblox, but while it may be a notable outlier in the genre, it's far from the only one of its kind.