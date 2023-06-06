All Working Codes In Roblox Apeirophobia

Image Source: Polaroid Studios via Twinfinite

Even though Roblox is aimed at younger gamers, we are playing Roblox because of the wealth of really cool horror experiences that are both popular and creepy. One that’s really making waves right now is Polaroid Studios’ first-person cat-and-mouse spook-’em-up, Apeirophobia, which tasks players with solving puzzles while avoiding eerie monsters. We love a good scare! If you’ve arrived here, though, chances are you’re wondering what all working codes are in Roblox Apeirophobia. With that in mind, let’s get into it, shall we?

All Active Promo Codes in Roblox Apeirophobia

Page updated June 6, 2023 No new codes have been dropped by the developer recently.

100kfavourites – Gives players a unique title

All Expired Codes in Roblox Apeirophobia

At the moment, there are no expired codes currently in Apeirophobia.

How To Redeem Codes in Roblox Apeirophobia

To redeem codes in Roblox Apeirophobia, follow these steps:

Start a game of Apeirophobia in Roblox.

At the main menu, press the codes button at the bottom of the menu.

Input the code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Click on ‘Redeem Code’.

Enjoy your new freebies.

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all working codes are in Roblox Apeirophobia. For more, here’s how to run in Doors, all the working codes in Doors, all Adopt Me pet trade values, and how to get all the markers in Find the Marker.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts