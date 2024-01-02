Roblox Super Toilet Brawl Codes (January 2024)

After some Roblox Super Toilet Brawl codes? This game from developer Pro Gamers and Games recently got a huge new year update for 2024. As such, players are diving back into the action-packed but silly Roblox game, looking for freebies. We’ve got all the codes you can use listed in our guide below.

All Roblox Super Toilet Brawl Codes

Super Toilet Brawl Codes (Working)

No working Super Toilet Brawl codes yet.

Super Toilet Brawl Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Super Toilet Brawl

Image Source: Roblox

As of January 2, 2024 there isn’t a code redemption process in Roblox Super Toilet Brawl. If you scan through all of the menus and different sections of the game’s UI, you won’t find any spot to input coupons. For that reason, the instructions below are our estimation of how the process may work if codes are added down the line.

Load into Super Toilet Brawl from the Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, tap the Store icon and look for a codes section (which isn’t there yet).

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

If the code is active and working, you’ll get a free item!

How Can You Get More Super Toilet Brawl Codes?

Even more Super Toilet Brawl codes seem to be practically guaranteed. As such, we’ve linked a few places to check for more coupons, so you’re always on top of any freebies.

Firstly, be sure to join the Super Toilet Brawl Discord server. There’s a ten-minute timer from when you join to when you can verify your account and start browsing channels, but you’ll find codes in there in no time.

There’s also a YouTube channel for Pro Gamers and Games, but no platform-specific codes from there to speak of just yet.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll update this guide as soon as more Super Toilet Brawl coupons arrive, and as existing ones expire!

Why Are My Roblox Super Toilet Brawl Codes Not Working?

If you’re finding that these codes aren’t working, there could be a few reasons behind it. The most likely of all is that the code has simply expired. Since it’s still quite a new game, there’s always a chance of the devs making codes invalid to ensure there are never too many freebies on offer at once.

Aside from this, make sure that you’ve pasted in the code exactly as seen on our list. Most Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so need to be written exactly as shown in this guide. Failing that, you can probably deduce that the code has sadly expired.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Super Toilet Brawl

As it stands there aren’t any ways to get free items in Super Toilet Brawl on Roblox. Without codes to speak of, it makes it unlikely for other methods to exist just yet. For example, there aren’t any daily login rewards or quests to complete for items.

As such, the only way to get currency just yet is to earn it by completing levels and grinding through Super Toilet Brawl.

What is Roblox Super Toilet Brawl?

Super Toilet Brawls is a tower defense game on the Roblox platform. Like other games such as Toilet Tower Defense and Toilet Fighting Simulator, it retains a wacky latrine-based style of humor. In the game you command units, gradually upgrading and purchasing more, as you battle against ceaseless waves of evil toilets.

That's all for our guide!