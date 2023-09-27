SugaGirlz The Unboxing Codes (September 2023)

If you were born around the very early 2000s, you knew about Bratz dolls, and probably played with them growing up. They were all the rage and SugaGirlz The Unboxing brings back a bit of that magic by making you a doll. Naturally, you can dress in a variety of outfits, roleplay, and explore the glitz and glamor of the world. With these SugaGirlz The Unboxing codes, you’ll have a much easier time dressing your character in outfits you want.

All Working SugaGirlz The Unboxing Roblox Codes

Rather than guess which codes are working and which ones aren’t, we took the liberty of testing these out ourselves. As of Sept. 26, 2023, these are all the working codes in SugaGirls The Unboxing:

TWOKCODE : Use this code for x25 SugaCubes

: Use this code for x25 SugaCubes TENKCODE: This code offers $2500 Dollarz

All Expired SugaGirlz The Unboxing Codes in Roblox

Despite still being new, and in an alpha state, SugaGirlz The Unboxing does have expired codes. As of Sept. 26, 2023, these are no longer in use:

ONEKCODE

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

To redeem your free goodies in SugaGirlz The Unboxing, it’s done a bit differently than other Roblox games. Here’s how it works:

Leave SugaGirlz The Unboxing if you are already in-game. Relaunch the game and stay at the main menu. Do not enter the game just yet. Select the Codes button in the lower-left corner of hte main ,enu. Type in a working code exactly how we’ve listed it, uppercase letters and all.

Assuming you typed in the SugaGirlz The Unboxing codes correctly, the rewards listed are yours! Just don't spend your money all in one place. Take a walk around the overworld and see what it has to offer.