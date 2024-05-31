Character wielding a sword in Anime Revenge Roblox experience
Image Source: Anime Clash [AP]
Roblox

Roblox Anime Revenge Codes (May 2024)

Anime Revenge is finally here!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: May 31, 2024 03:13 pm

Updated: May 31, 2024

We found codes!

If you want to get all the best units, you’ll have to grind a lot. However, there is a way to make that grind a tad bit shorter, and that is by using codes for Anime Revenge, which we collected below. So, don’t waste time because they expire quickly, and start redeeming them now!

All Roblox Anime Revenge Codes

Active Anime Revenge Codes

  • GETREVENGE: 250 Gems, Enchant Shard (New)

Expired Anime Revenge Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Anime Revenge

Codes NPC next to spawn in Anime Revenge Roblox experience
Image Source: Anime Clash [AP] via Twinfinite
Codes NPC next to spawn in Anime Revenge Roblox experience
Image Source: Anime Clash [AP] via Twinfinite
Codes NPC next to spawn in Anime Revenge Roblox experience
Image Source: Anime Clash [AP] via Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Revenge codes:

  1. Open Anime Revenge on Roblox.
  2. Walk up to the Codes NPC next to the spawn.
  3. Type in your code into the text box.
  4. Click Claim to redeem your free loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

In case some of the codes aren’t working, be sure that you double-check your spelling, as errors are common. Also, there is a slight chance that the code you tried has already expired, in which case the game will give you a notification. Lastly, it could be that you already redeemed the code on your account. If that happens, simply move on to the next code.

Where to Find Roblox Anime Revenge Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, then your first stop should be the official AR Discord server. There is even a dedicated codes channel there, which will make your search a lot quicker. However, not all codes are there, and the devs sometimes remove them despite them still being active.

So, what you should do instead is bookmark this post. That way, you’ll always be just one click away from all the newest codes. Plus, there will be no need for you to waste time searching for them.

Anyway, that is all you need to know about codes and how to redeem them in the Anime Revenge Roblox experience. If you need codes for other TD titles, be sure to visit the Roblox section on our website. We’ve got the lists for all the most engaging ones, including Anime Crossover Defense, Anime Defenders, and AWTD.

