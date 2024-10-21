RNG Hero Squad Codes [Upd] (October 2024)

Ensuring you redeem the latest RNG Hero Squad codes is a great way of snagging extra resources in this luck-based Roblox game. Via rolls, you unlock a range of anime icons as companions, who you then march into battle in boss-filled dungeons. Let’s see what you can unlock with the latest coupons!

All RNG Hero Squad Codes

RNG Hero Squad Codes (Working)

Welcome : Gems x300, Power Potion III x10, character roll

: Gems x300, Power Potion III x10, character roll Thanks : Gems x500, Lucky Potion III x5, Astral Fragments I x5, Astral Fragments II x5, character roll

: Gems x500, Lucky Potion III x5, Astral Fragments I x5, Astral Fragments II x5, character roll RNGHeroSquad: Gems x1k, Cooldown Potion III x5, Astral Fragments II x3, character roll

RNG Hero Squad Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in RNG Hero Squad

Fortunately, the code redemption process is incredibly straightforward in this game. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into RNG Hero Squad from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in the lobby, press the storefront icon and then the voucher button that appears after it.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Please enter code’ text box.

Hit ‘Get Reward’ and see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More RNG Hero Squad Codes?

Conveniently, you can find codes on the RNG Hero Squad game page, as linked above. There’s a short list of all the currently active codes, so you really can’t miss them when loading into the game. That said, we’d also recommend you join the game’s Discord server in case you’re more active on that platform.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play RNG Hero Squad. We’ll keep an eye out and add any additional codes to our list, saving you the hassle of spotting them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This happens quite a lot in Roblox games, where the devs can take a code out of rotation without any prior warning. Therefore, you’ll want to use each code as soon as it lands to avoid this happening.

Other than that, make sure that you’re typing each code in exactly as it’s displayed on our list. Roblox codes often have very specific formatting such as capitalization, numbers, and special characters. Even one small typo will cause the code to not work, so it’s easier to copy and paste the codes to avoid this issue entirely.

