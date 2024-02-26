What Rainbow Swirl Does in Pet Sim 99 & How to Get It

Pet Simulator 99 is full of interesting pets, potions, enchantments, and all kinds of other items. However, some are exceedingly rare compared to how little they affect your gameplay and one of those literally looks like poop. So, prepare to be disappointed because here is what Rainbow Swirl does in Pet Sim 99.

What Does Rainbow Swirl Do in Pet Sim 99?

Using a Rainbow Swirl in Pet Sim 99 will give your character a colorful aura for a couple of seconds, as is shown in the image above, and that is it. You’ll get no buff, currency, or anything of the sort. There are really few items in the game that are as useless as this rainbow-colored poop emoji. Actually, the pet speed enchantment is pretty close.

How to Get Rainbow Swirl in Pet Sim 99

Well, now that you know how pointless it is, let’s see how to get it. There are three ways you can get Rainbow Swirl in Pet Sim 99:

Buy it at the Trading Plaza.

at the Trading Plaza. Trade for it with someone on your server.

with someone on your server. Fish it out while doing Regular/Advanced Fishing.

It has an extremely low value, so buying it or trading for it is the fastest way you can go about this. Again, you can just try fishing it out, but it’s a rare item, and even with the best fishing rods, it might take you quite some time to fish one out.

Other Junk Items You Can Get From Fishing

The only other junk item you can get from fishing in Pet Sim 99 is the Old Boot. Just like in the cartoons, there is absolutely no explanation of how you got that boot to bite. There is no point in questioning that logic.

What’s more, there is no way to vendor the boot or do anything useful with it. Therefore, the only thing you can do is honor its equally meaningless description, “Does absolutely nothing,” and, well, do nothing with it. You could destroy it, but what if it becomes useful in the future and its price skyrockets? You could miss out on millions of diamonds.

Well, that is as much as we can say about one of Pet Sim 99’s most useless items, Rainbow Swirl. If you liked this guide and want to learn more about this and all other Roblox experiences, check out the Roblox section of our website. I recommend our Shiny Relic locations article, as it’s one of the most common collectibles you’ll encounter in the game.